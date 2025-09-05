News + Trends 3 0

This is how skilfully the Dreame vacuum cleaner climbs stairs

Stairs are no longer an obstacle for robotic vacuum cleaners: Dreame's new Cyber X is a system that climbs steps up to 25 cm high and charges the robot piggyback.

Eufy deserves the honour of being the first brand to present a robot vacuum that climbs stairs at the IFA in Berlin, but Dreame followed suit just a few hours later. That shows: Stair climbers are not a futuristic gimmick, but are likely to become standard in the coming years.

The Dreame can climb steps up to 25 cm high

The Dreame concept is called Cyber X and does some things in a similar way to the Marswalker from Eufy, but by no means everything. The principle of both is that the actual robot hoover does not travel up and down the stairs itself, but on a second robot.

The robot first places the two front tracks on the stairs.

At Dreame, the vehicle is called «QuadTrack». The robot drives into it and is then carried up, so to speak. Dreame's stair climbing system consists of four arms equipped with long caterpillar tracks. As you can see in the video, these rest on the steps and carry the robot upwards.

Dreame states that the QuadTrack can climb steps up to a maximum height of 25 centimetres. The robot travels up or down at 0.2 metres per second - not particularly fast, but safe. This is also ensured by special brake pads that are suitable for wood, tiles or carpet. The shape and design of the stairs should also not play a role for the Cyber-X system.

Up to five floors with one load

The staircase is scanned with a laser, which creates a 3D image of the steps and calculates the best route. Thanks to a large 6400 mAh battery in the transport robot, but also in the robot hoover, Cyber X should be able to clean up to five floors without stopping to charge.

This is what it looks like when Cyber X descends the stairs.

Dreame intends to sell the robot hoover, transporter and base station as a complete system. It is not yet clear exactly when the first model will be launched on the market. However, it could well be as early as next year.

