Fairtrail Graubünden: for more respect and tolerance in the mountains
The Fairtrail project promotes respectful coexistence on hiking and biking trails in the canton of Graubünden. The face of the campaign is MTB pro Nino Schurter. Find out more here.
According to Fairtrail project manager Kevin Suhr, the network of trails in the Grisons mountains covers around 11,000 kilometres. In future, this should also be open to everyone who spends their leisure time hiking, biking, jogging or walking. To this end, the campaign communicates simple but essential rules. The messages are clear and memorable, as Suhr writes in a press release: «Dr Zuun schlüss i wieder, wenn i dura bin.» or «I nimma mina Abfall wieder mit hai. It's logical!».
Coexistence as a sustainable solution
The shared use of paths in Graubünden is not a matter of course, says Kevin Suhr. «Legally, there is no general ban on bikes on hiking trails. Raising awareness instead of bans is the motto. Surveys and personal feedback show that coexistence is already working well, even if there are occasional challenges.»
According to Suhr, problems could arise if, for example, pasture fences are left open or users behave carelessly towards suckler cows or livestock guarding dogs. Littering and leisure activities at dusk are a major challenge for many wild animals. As a result of social change, more and more urban guests with little experience in dealing with alpine conditions are travelling in the mountains.
«There are also some unteachable trail users. This group cannot be reached with traditional communication channels, alternative approaches are needed here.»
Multiple measures
This is why Fairtrail relies on a combination of direct and indirect measures to promote coexistence. According to Kevin Suhr, the focus is on building relationships in order to promote respect and tolerance. The campaign includes numerous measures at cantonal and regional level:
- Fairdinands: bike guides on duty on Graubünden's trails to promote respectful coexistence
- Stories: create closeness between trail users and their environment
- Code: clear rules for behaviour on the trails
- Giveaways: playful reminders of the Fairtrail rules
Prominent face
In 2020, MTB pro Nino Schurter will once again be the face and testimonial of Fairtrail Graubünden. «Nino Schurter is the perfect ambassador for us to express the Fairtrail attitude of respect and tolerance», says Martin Vincenz, CEO of Graubünden Ferien. «The mountain bike world champion and Olympic gold medallist is at home in the mountains and is
travelling there without a bike. He knows how important it is to be considerate on shared trails and puts this into practice», says Vincenz. However, Fairtrail is not limited to Graubünden. The concept is now also being adapted in other cantons, such as Central Switzerland.
From radio journalist to product tester and storyteller, jogger to gravel bike novice and fitness enthusiast with barbells and dumbbells. I'm excited to see where the journey'll take me next.