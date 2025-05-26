News + Trends 4 0

Fairtrail Graubünden: for more respect and tolerance in the mountains

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 26.5.2025

The Fairtrail project promotes respectful coexistence on hiking and biking trails in the canton of Graubünden. The face of the campaign is MTB pro Nino Schurter. Find out more here.

According to Fairtrail project manager Kevin Suhr, the network of trails in the Grisons mountains covers around 11,000 kilometres. In future, this should also be open to everyone who spends their leisure time hiking, biking, jogging or walking. To this end, the campaign communicates simple but essential rules. The messages are clear and memorable, as Suhr writes in a press release: «Dr Zuun schlüss i wieder, wenn i dura bin.» or «I nimma mina Abfall wieder mit hai. It's logical!».

Simple rules of behaviour for relaxed coexistence.

Source: Marco Hartmann

Coexistence as a sustainable solution

The shared use of paths in Graubünden is not a matter of course, says Kevin Suhr. «Legally, there is no general ban on bikes on hiking trails. Raising awareness instead of bans is the motto. Surveys and personal feedback show that coexistence is already working well, even if there are occasional challenges.»

According to Suhr, problems could arise if, for example, pasture fences are left open or users behave carelessly towards suckler cows or livestock guarding dogs. Littering and leisure activities at dusk are a major challenge for many wild animals. As a result of social change, more and more urban guests with little experience in dealing with alpine conditions are travelling in the mountains.

«There are also some unteachable trail users. This group cannot be reached with traditional communication channels, alternative approaches are needed here.»

Multiple measures

This is why Fairtrail relies on a combination of direct and indirect measures to promote coexistence. According to Kevin Suhr, the focus is on building relationships in order to promote respect and tolerance. The campaign includes numerous measures at cantonal and regional level:

Fairdinands: bike guides on duty on Graubünden's trails to promote respectful coexistence

Stories: create closeness between trail users and their environment

Code: clear rules for behaviour on the trails

Giveaways: playful reminders of the Fairtrail rules

Two Fairdinands in action.

Source: Rafi Krebs / BORN

Prominent face

In 2020, MTB pro Nino Schurter will once again be the face and testimonial of Fairtrail Graubünden. «Nino Schurter is the perfect ambassador for us to express the Fairtrail attitude of respect and tolerance», says Martin Vincenz, CEO of Graubünden Ferien. «The mountain bike world champion and Olympic gold medallist is at home in the mountains and is

travelling there without a bike. He knows how important it is to be considerate on shared trails and puts this into practice», says Vincenz. However, Fairtrail is not limited to Graubünden. The concept is now also being adapted in other cantons, such as Central Switzerland.

Header image: Grisons holidays

