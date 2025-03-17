News + Trends 6 1

Feature bug: Windows update deletes Copilot

The March update of Windows uninstalled Microsoft Copilot on some PCs. As the AI companion doesn't just have friends, the error feels like a feature for some users.

A bug has crept into the latest Windows security update, which Microsoft describes as follows in the corresponding support document: "We are aware of an issue with the Microsoft Copilot app that is affecting some devices. The app is unintentionally uninstalled and removed from the taskbar."

Since the Copilot app can be reinstalled on affected devices via the Microsoft Store, the "damage" caused to users is limited. For Microsoft and its AI offensive, however, this is likely to be annoying. The company also points out that its Office, which is now called "Microsoft 365 Copilot" and has become more expensive, is not affected by the problem.

Happiness, and in some cases Schadenfreude, prevails in some internet forums. User Kalxyz commented on Reddit: "I wish this wasn't a bug". For sonic10158, it is "the greatest bug" of the recent past. And DutchDreamTeam notes that Microsoft has just fixed its own "bloat". Ultimately, the bug is also seen by many as a feature. Nevertheless, Microsoft is endeavouring to fix it as quickly as possible.

