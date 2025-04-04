Ampler
First e-bike with USB-C connection

Patrick Bardelli
4.4.2025
Translation: machine translated

Forget bulky, bike-specific charging units. From Ampler comes the first e-bike that is charged via a standard USB-C port.

The Estonia-based company Ampler is known for manufacturing e-bikes that are delivered directly to customers from Tallinn. According to the manufacturer, high-quality, mostly commercially available parts are used that can be serviced in any bike shop.

The brand is now selling what it claims to be the first commercial e-bikes - the Nova and Nova Pro models - that can be charged via a USB-C port built directly into the frame.

Bike and charging station in one

As you can read on the Ampler website, the bike can be charged using standard chargers. Some fast chargers for smartphones should also work. According to Ampler, this requires at least 30 watts (20 V, 1.5 A). A full charge of the battery takes around three hours. The bike also serves as a charging station to recharge smartphones, laptops and other devices.

Technical data

  • Motor: Ampler 250-watt rear hub motor, 45 Nm torque, 400 watts peak power
  • Assist speed: 25 km/h
  • Battery: Ampler integrated battery, 48 V 336 Wh
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, GSM, GPS
  • Range: 50 to 100 kilometres, depending on terrain and support mode
The Nova's display integrated into the top tube.
Source: Ampler

The Nova and Nova Pro from Ampler are available for €2990 and €3490 respectively. Our purchasing department will clarify whether and when we will have the bikes in our range. If possible, we will then test the technology and report on it.

Header image: Ampler

