First "Jurassic World" tone announced

The audio figure "Camp Cretaceous / Secrets" is based on the popular Netflix series and tells the adventures of a group of teenagers who are stuck in a dinosaur camp on Isla Nublar.

"Jurassic Park" fans have probably been waiting to give their children this Tonie: for the first time, there is an audio figure based on Steven Spielberg's masterpiece. The Tonie with the long name "Episode 1: Camp Cretaceous / Secrets" is available to order from today via the Tonies homepage, and you will also find it in our shop in a few days' time.

What is Camp Cretaceous?

"Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous" - the original title - is a Netflix series for children aged six and over. Set in the Jurassic Park universe, it is about a group of teenagers who are stuck in an adventure camp on the island of Isla Nublar after the dinosaurs escape. "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous" first appeared in 2020 and five seasons have been released since then. The series is a mixture of action, adventure and friendship and is very successful, and not just with children: it is so exciting that me, my sister and a mum friend all caught the fever and binge-watched the episodes. The stories are based on events from the time before, during and after the film "Jurassic World".

The Tonie tells the story of Darius' first days on Isla Nubar

The audio play Tonie has a running time of 44 minutes and is recommended for ages six and up. It depicts the ankylosaurus Bumpy, which is just hatching from its egg

The first story is about Darius, the star of the series: he has won a competition and thus a place at Camp Kreidezeit. There, Darius meets Brooklynn and Kenji. On the very first night, the teenagers get into trouble, witness a dinosaur birth and explore the island's tunnel system. You can find a short audio sample on the Tonies website.

As the audio box manufacturer has labelled the audio figure "Episode 1", it is likely that more Tonies for "Jurassic World" will follow.