"Forza Horizon 5" to be released for Playstation 5 in spring 2025

The open-world racer "Forza Horizon 5" will be racing onto the Playstation 5 in spring 2025, confirming the announcement by Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer. No game has to remain Xbox-exclusive.

"Forza 5" goes PS5. Microsoft has announced that the open-world racer "Forza Horizon 5" will be released for the PlayStation 5 in spring 2025. This decision ends the game's Xbox exclusivity and represents a significant step in Microsoft's strategy to make its games available on multiple platforms.

This strategy is already paying off: Xbox is now the largest publisher in the world, with their highest revenue coming from Playstation as a platform.

"Forza Horizon 5", developed by Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios, was originally released in November 2021 for Xbox and PC. The release on the PlayStation 5 confirms the words of Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, which he already revealed to "Bloomberg" in an interview last November.

I don't see any red lines in our portfolio that say: 'We can't touch this game'.

This also raises the question for me of which games we will see soon: not only for the Playstation 5, but possibly also for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Content and developer of the port

The port of "Forza Horizon 5" to the PlayStation 5 is being developed by Panic Button in collaboration with Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games. Panic Button is known for its successful ports of AAA games to the Switch, including titles such as "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" and "DOOM Eternal".

According to industry expert extas1s, the open-world racer could also find its way onto the Nintendo Switch 2. We may find out more on 2 April 2025. On this day, Nintendo will present the first official games for the Switch 2.

The PS5 version of "Forza Horizon 5" will include all content and DLCs from the Xbox and PC versions. This includes almost 900 cars, an open world in Mexico and two expansions. Cross-play between PS5, Xbox and PC is also supported. There is also speculation that the PS5 version could utilise the unique functions of the dual-sense controller.

Rumours surrounding "Halo"

Parallel to this announcement, rumours are circulating that the iconic "Halo" series could also soon be available on the PlayStation 5: in particular, there is talk of the "Halo: The Master Chief Collection", which was released in 2014 for the Xbox One and in 2019 for the PC. It contains several spin-offs from the 'Halo' series: "Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary", "Halo 2", "Halo 3", "Halo 3: ODST" and "Halo 4". This collection could also rumoured to make the leap to the Switch 2.