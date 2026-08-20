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Framework Laptop 12: new chip, longer battery life – Linux as standard

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 20.8.2026

Framework has redesigned its 12-inch laptop. The device comes with Linux by default – because 80 percent of users were already using the operating system on its predecessor.

The Framework Laptop 12 is now available with Intel Core Series 3 chips (codename "Wildcat Lake"). There are three CPU variants to choose from: the Core 3 304 with one performance core and four low-power efficiency (LPE) cores, the Core 5 320 with two P-cores and four LPE cores, and the Core 7 350 (also 2 P + 4 LPE). The previous 13th-generation processors remain available.

According to Framework, the new chip primarily improves battery life. The laptop, which is also a 2-in-1 device, is said to last up to 70 percent longer in a Netflix 4K streaming test with the Core 5 320 compared to its predecessor, the Core i5-1334U. The 12.2-inch display with 1200p resolution and IPS technology, as well as the speakers, remain unchanged.

There is an improvement in connectivity. The two rear expansion slots now support Thunderbolt 4, whereas the predecessor only had USB 3.2 Gen 2. The two front slots remain at USB 3.2 Gen 2. Additionally, there is Wi-Fi 7 (instead of Wi-Fi 6E) and higher DDR5 memory speeds of up to 6400 MT/s.

Framework has also implemented two of the community's most requested features: a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint sensor in the power button. The predecessor had neither. However, both are not included in the base model with Core 3, but only starting from the versions with Core 5 or Core 7. Furthermore, the backlit keyboard is currently only available in the US ANSI layout; other layouts are expected to follow later.

Perhaps the most exciting innovation is that Framework now ships the device with Fedora Linux by default. The reason for this is that nearly 80 percent of the previous model's users already use Linux. According to Framework, pre-orders for the new Linux version are already more than ten times higher than those for the Windows variant. Windows 11 remains optionally available but costs an additional 100 US dollars.

Pre-orders are already possible on the manufacturer's website, with shipping scheduled to begin in October. The DIY Edition without RAM and SSD starts at 549 US dollars for the Core 3, 779 dollars for the Core 5, and 999 dollars for the Core 7. The pre-configured version starts at 699 dollars – 100 dollars cheaper than its predecessor.

Header image: Framework

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