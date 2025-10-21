News + Trends 2 0

From karaoke parties to magical unicorns: these are the autumn innovations from Vtech.

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 21.10.2025

Vtech has launched many new educational toys just in time for the Christmas season. Here is a selection from the current line-up.

In the summer, Vtech announced its own video game system. Now the first expansions are ready to download. At «Animal Pantomime», children learn about different animals and imitate their movements. The combination of activity, imitation and learning is designed to train motor skills, visual perception and memory, according to a press release.

«Carnival of Strange Sponges» transforms players into sponge creatures on a cleaning mission. Logical thinking, hand-eye coordination and movement are encouraged when cleaning windows with soap bubbles or solving pattern sequences. Next year, «Rhythm Superstar: Duo Disco» will be released. A dance game for two that aims to promote a sense of rhythm and responsiveness.

Karaoke party: the children's room becomes a stage

Parents know that real dramas can sometimes take place in the children's room. So it's always a kind of stage. With the new «Karaoke Light Party» it becomes even more so. The toy features two wireless microphones, a 40-watt speaker and RGB light effects.

The system is designed to filter out the original vocals from songs transmitted via Bluetooth. However, there are also pre-installed melodies. The microphones offer vocal and voice distortion effects. And if the kids don't feel like karaoke, they can play one of eight installed games, including Snake or Four Wins.

Stitch calls and encourages learning

In the licence area, Vtech relies on the popular Disney character Stitch. With the new Stitch learning mobile phone, children aged four to seven can make role-play phone calls with Stitch and his friends using voice activation. According to Vtech, the play mobile teaches children their first maths problems and trains their memory.

The range is complemented by the Stitch learning tablet for the same age group. The robust tablet combines learning content with musical elements. Using ten interactive piano keys, children can compose their own melodies and develop their musical instincts in the process. Four games teach letters, numbers and first maths problems.

Bluey should not be missing

The popular animated series «Bluey» is getting two new toys. The scooter adventure with Bluey brings the series character on wheels into the children's room. Thanks to sensors on the front and back, Bluey recognises obstacles and moves independently. In three play modes, children can listen to familiar phrases and melodies from the series and marvel at Bluey's own little scooter show, in which she rides and dances.

The interactive Quatschimax keeps children aged three to six on their toes with flashing lights, wiggling springs and noises. The manufacturer promises that the little ones can laugh and dance with him in three play modes, while training important skills such as reaction time and hand-eye coordination.

Other licensed products

The Gabby's Dollhouse cat diary is aimed at children aged three to six. They can hide their treasures behind a number password and play puzzles, make music and learn their first numbers in six game modes. A photo slot personalises the diary. Also included are a pen, a spiral pad and an integrated microphone for voice recordings.

For PAW Patrol fans, there is the luminous learning tablet. Accompanied by Ryder's original voice, children aged three to seven can discover letters, words and facts about Chase, Skye, Marshall and the other furry friends in five interactive game modes. The 26 light-up letter buttons and six character buttons are designed to develop vocabulary, memory and hand-eye coordination through play.

The «Unicorn Academy dream safe» is aimed at children aged five to twelve. It keeps secrets in three compartments with a customisable number password. Seven games are integrated. It also includes functions such as an alarm clock, timer and a connection for external music players.

Header image: Vtech

