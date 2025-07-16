News + Trends 2 2

Vtech presents "LeapMove" TV console

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 16.7.2025

Without a controller, the new product from Vtech is designed to combine the urge to move with educational games. The console is designed for children between the ages of four and twelve.

Remember the Nintendo Wii, which caused a sensation almost 20 years ago with its motion control? Vtech takes up this concept. The «LeapMove» deliberately dispenses with additional controllers that need to be held in the hand.

Camera instead of controller

The centrepiece is the camera integrated into the cube. It is designed to automatically capture every movement the children make: jumping, dancing or gripping. On the screen, the kids can either see themselves on sale or they can slip into the role of animals and become the centre of the game. According to the manufacturer, the small cube (6.6 × 6.6 × 7 centimetres) has a clip. This allows the device to be placed on the screen. However, it should also work as a free-standing device.

The scope of delivery includes an HDMI cable for connection to the TV.

Learning content for different age groups

Installed are 25 games and adventures that cover over 20 learning areas. These include maths and logical thinking, vocabulary and sound and letter recognition. Dance and choreography are also included. The games each have three levels of difficulty. This should ensure long-term motivation from pre-school to primary school age.

Parents will be able to expand the range of games via a download manager. This must be installed on a Windows or Mac computer - and an account must be created. The downloaded additional content is then transferred from the computer to the device via a cable connection. Sounds complicated, but it is.

Security and control for parents

The «LeapMove» does not require an internet connection to play. According to the press release, Vtech wants to create a safe gaming experience. Parents can also limit the playing time. Up to three game profiles can be created so that siblings don't get in each other's way.

The console will be available in stores from September at a recommended retail price of 79.99 euros.

Header image: vtech

