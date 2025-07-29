News + Trends 13 3

Insta 360 announces drone with 360-degree camera to revolutionise the market

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 29.7.2025

DJI could have thought of that too: The drone manufacturer also offers 360-degree cameras. The combination of camera drone for everyone and panoramic camera is now produced by Insta 360.

The Insta 360 brand has gained enormous popularity in recent years thanks to its popular 360-degree action cams and even describes itself as the market leader in this segment. These small, lightweight cameras can be used to record impressive videos anywhere - just not in the air. Insta 360 now wants to change this and open up a new niche for content creators with the first flying 360-degree camera.

The company announced the new corporate brand Antigravity. Antigravity will develop and market easy-to-use flying drones with a built-in panoramic camera. According to its own slogan, the aim is to completely redefine «aerial photography and storytelling».

Insta 360 has not yet announced a specific product

Antigravity plans to present its first product in August. According to the company, it is a 360-degree camera drone with 8K resolution. It will weigh less than 249 grams, which means it can be flown in many countries without a drone licence

Insta 360 literally writes that the drone «will revolutionise the industry by introducing several world firsts in drone design, allowing pilots to experience and capture the world in a way that was previously almost impossible». The company is thus fuelling high expectations.

The top dog in the drone market for end consumers is the Chinese manufacturer DJI, which has also been offering 360-degree cameras for several years, such as the [Osmo Action 5 Pro] (/s1/product/dji-osmo-action-5-pro-standard-combo-120p-wlan-bluetooth-action-cam-47885274). This makes DJI a direct competitor to Insta 360 in this area.

However, combining a drone with a 360-degree camera was apparently not on DJI's radar - and is now also facing competition from action cams in its home market segment.

Storytelling and exploration in flight - for everyone

According to the press release, the focus of the new Antigravity product line is to simplify immersive 360-degree flights for drone beginners. You shouldn't have to spend time learning «complex flight controls and content creation with aerial footage» to create «expressive, story-focused experiences».

Previous experience with drones should therefore not be necessary thanks to intuitive controls. Instead of being designed for experts, like the drones from other manufacturers, the devices are intended for everyone: Beginners as well as professionals. Nevertheless, everyone should familiarise themselves with the applicable drone laws before their first flight.

Despite this: Even now, there are already drones that can be controlled without stick control and are suitable for beginners, such as the DJI Neo or the DJI clone Hover Air X1 Promax. They have numerous flight manoeuvres pre-programmed and can accompany you on the go as an independent camera assistant.

Obviously, Antigravity does not mean drones like this. The company's website mentions the other side of the drone spectrum for end users with FPV (First Person View) drones. FPV drones are very fast and are controlled from a first-person perspective using special goggles. They have a steep learning curve and harbour risks.

The antigravity drones should therefore be somewhere in between: easy to control, but with fascinating video perspectives. With «intelligent security functions», the company wants to prevent misuse and unauthorised modification of the drones.

Development with the help of the Community

Antigravity takes an unusual approach to the development of its drones. The company offers a «co-creation programme»: Anyone who wants to participate in the development is invited to do so. Antigravity is therefore keen to listen to ideas and feedback from its target group. Every idea submitted will be read and considered - and those whose suggestions make it into a market-ready product will be rewarded.

Header image: Antigravity

