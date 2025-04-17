From photo to customised acrylic painting with Ravensburger

News + Trends
You can use this device to print your own mobile phone cases or mugs
by Lorenz Keller
Finding a gift with a personal touch can be a challenge. How good that Ravensburger now offers a new version of "colour by numbers". Photos are transformed into small works of art.
«MyCreart» is what Ravensburger calls the new version of «Painting by Numbers». The way to a personalised template is simple. On the website myRavensburger.com, interested parties upload one or more photos of the desired motif.
The next step is to specify the size and orientation. There are two formats to choose from: square at 20 x 20 centimetres or in poster format at 30 x 24 centimetres. Customers can then define the section of their photo.
Finally, there is also the option of formulating a personal message. Ravensburger prints this on the packaging.
The set consists of the customised template created by Ravensburger, a brush, palette and the appropriately mixed acrylic paints, which are designed to ensure the most faithful reproduction of the motif possible.
Since a maximum of 24 colours are supplied, even first-graders should not be overwhelmed when colouring. Provided the colouring is done under the supervision of an adult. The end result is a personalised gift that is more original than a bouquet of flowers or sweets.
