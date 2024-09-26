From plastic to wood: Fisher Price realigns itself

Fisher Price wants to offer more wooden toys in future instead of plastic ones. This is also a reminder of the company's beginnings.

Does the name Fisher-Price immediately make you think of brightly coloured plastic toys that can, at worst, sing? This could change in the future. Because the toy manufacturer has introduced its new "Fisher-Price Wood" range. These are toys made from FSC-certified wood and water-based colours. In a press release, Fisher Price states that it wants to go back to its roots with this step: the company also started manufacturing wooden toys more than 90 years ago. At the American International Toy Fair in New York in 1931, Fisher-Price presented its first wooden toy series, the 16 "Hopefuls". These were, for example, aesthetically designed tracking ducks made of wood.

Four different play areas

The new collection is designed to cover four different play patterns: stacking and sorting, puzzles, music and role play. The products are aimed at children aged six months to five years. According to Fisher Price, the new toys are durable. Fisher Price had previously commissioned a study on the topic: According to it, 72 per cent of the 2000 parents surveyed prefer toys that can be kept in the family and 55 per cent believe that wooden toys are best for intergenerational play.

