News + Trends 1 0

From Springfield to the nursery: Lego launches Krusty burger set

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 16.5.2025

Springfield you can touch: With the new Krusty Burger set from Lego, fans of The Simpsons can now bring their own piece of the cult family home.

In cooperation with Disney, Lego has announced a highlight for all fans of the series «The Simpsons». From June 2025, they can bring a piece of Springfield into their living room with the «Simpsons: Krusty Burger» set.

The model consists of 1635 parts. When assembled, it measures 23 × 24 × 20 centimetres - compact enough for the display case, but large enough to enjoy all the details.

Lots of attention to detail

The set offers a comprehensive insight into the inner workings of the restaurant: from the kitchen and dining room to the toilet and drive-in counter, everything that makes up the original is included. The Krusty Burger sign is a must for the authentic Springfield look. Another extra is Homer's legendary clown car.

The burger restaurant offers lots of details.

Source: Lego

The package also contains some play figures: Homer, Bart and Lisa Simpson, Farmer Krusty, Sideshow Bob, the teenager with the squeaky voice and Officer Lou populate the iconic restaurant. The box is part of the series «Lego Icons». The set will initially be available exclusively for Lego Insiders from 1 June. It will go on sale regularly from 4 June.

As soon as I know if and when we have the set in the range, there will be an update to the article.

Header image: Lego

I like this article! 1 person likes this article.







