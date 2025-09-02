News + Trends 4 0

From "The Walking Dead" to "Skinbreaker": the new comic project by Robert Kirkman

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 2.9.2025

Robert Kirkman, the celebrated author of "The Walking Dead", is leaving the beaten track. With "Skinbreaker", he is publishing his first fantasy adventure without the undead and superheroes. Together with "Batman" illustrator David Finch, he tells the story of a mythical sword and a tribe in conflict.

Fantasy instead of zombies, archaic tribal rituals instead of a post-apocalyptic fight for survival: With «Skinbreaker», Robert Kirkman is launching a new comic project on 24 September that differs significantly from his previous successful series such as «The Walking Dead» or «Invincible». Together with renowned illustrator David Finch («Batman», «New Avengers»), Kirkman is telling an eight-part story that is visually opulent and narratively reduced. And creates suspense precisely because of this.

One of the covers of the first comic issue.

Source: Image Comics

A tribe between tradition and threat

The story centres on a remote tribe whose survival depends on a single weapon: the eponymous Skinbreaker, a legendary war sword of immense size and weight that serves the tribe as a symbol of power and protection.

The old chieftain Enor is barely able to wield this massive weapon. His son Anok is supposed to inherit it, but he hesitates. While an internal power struggle is brewing, the threat from outside is growing: Danger approaches from the dark forests surrounding the village.

A conflict is brewing.

Source: Image Comics

Kirkman describes the story as «relentlessly brutal», but also emotionally grounded. The plot is deliberately kept simple to leave room for the visual narrative. Readers should imagine themselves in the world and read between the lines.

Eight years for eight issues

David Finch says he worked on the drawings for eight years. That's an unusually long time for a comic series with just eight issues. Every page is worked out down to the last detail, every character is anatomically precise and stylistically distinctive. The colouring is by Annalisa Leoni («Invincible Universe: Battle Beast»), the lettering is by Rus Wooton («Transformers»). Both are experienced forces from the Skybound universe.

I deliberately kept the script minimal to give Finch artistic freedom. Robert Kirkman

«Skinbreaker» is published by Skybound and Image Comics in two formats: as a standard edition and in the large-format «Treasury Edition» on high-quality paper. The first edition comprises 32 pages. I can't tell you yet if and when we'll get the comics in the shop.

Visual dominance as a narrative device

Finch's panels are not just illustration, but narrative. Kirkman himself emphasises that Finch delivers the best of his career here. The images are large, often page-filling, and focus on atmosphere rather than pace. Anyone expecting quick cuts and a flurry of dialogue will be surprised: «Skinbreaker» seems to rely more on visual impact and slow escalation.

As is so often the case, Finch relies on a page-filling panel to emphasise the drama of the scene.

Source: Image Comics

Ten different cover variants will be released at the launch, designed by Ryan Ottley, Lorenzo De Felici, Eric Canete and Tony Moore, among others.

What you can expect from «Skinbreaker»

Kirkman and Finch are no strangers to the industry. Their names stand for quality, but also for different narrative traditions. The fact that they are now realising a fantasy project together is a rare marriage of narrative clarity (Kirkman) and visual opulence (Finch). The long production time and reduced number of pages indicate that this is not a typical series format, but a deliberately composed work.

If you appreciate comics that take their time to build their world and break new ground visually, «Skinbreaker» could be an exciting title for you. The combination of archaic setting, familial conflict and artistic attention to detail promises a work that stands out from the mainstream.

Header image: Image Comics

