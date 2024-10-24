Galaxy AI learns Turkish and three other languages
Jan Johannsen
24.10.2024
Translation: machine translated

Samsung's artificial intelligence Galaxy AI can be used in four additional languages from the end of October: Turkish, Dutch, Swedish and Romanian.

Samsung will be adding four more languages to the existing 16 languages of the Galaxy AI from the end of October. The focus will be on Europe.

New languages: not just for translations

The new languages can not only be used for live translations of phone calls and chats as well as in direct conversations via the interpreter function. If Turkish, Dutch, Swedish or Romanian are the system language on the smartphone, they unlock the following functions:

  • The writing assistant, which suggests different tones for your texts
  • The Note Wizard, which creates summaries, templates and cover sheets
  • The transcription assistant that converts voice recordings into text, summarises content and can translate it all
  • The browsing assistant that summarises websites and news articles

The four new languages do not come automatically to Samsung devices. You have to download the language packs in the settings, just like for the previous languages.

New dialects

Samsung has also announced that new dialects for the already available languages Portuguese and traditional Chinese will soon be available via update.

After the launch of Galaxy AI in January 2024, Samsung had already added three more languages - Arabic, Indonesian and Russian - and three more dialects - Australian English, Cantonese and Canadian French - in April. [doNotTellTime].

Galaxy AI is available - sometimes with functional limitations - on all smartphones in the S23 and S24 series, the folding and clamshell models since 2023 and all variants of the Galaxy Tab S9 and S10.

