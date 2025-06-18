News + Trends 19 3

Game these Sega games on your smartphone - before they disappear forever

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 18.6.2025

Video manufacturer Sega has brought some retro classics to Android and iOS devices. However, the company wants to ban the games soon. That's why you can still download Sonic, Crazy Taxi and co. for free.

It is not certain how long Sega's fun retro games will remain in the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. However, you can now purchase the originally paid titles for free and without adverts. The company has also removed in-game purchases.

Originally, Sega relaunched a selection of retro classics under the name «Sega Forever Programme». This was intended to preserve the old games on modern devices. Now, however, they are to come to an end. The news about this does not come via official channels, but - according to androidauthority - via an in-game pop-up:

Support for this game will be discontinued, but you can still play offline! If you want to learn more about great SEGA games, click on the link below.

Source: Sega

It appears that the games can still be played after being removed from the app stores. If you still want to game your way through the games, you can find the links below. Have fun:

Crazy Taxi Classic (iOS/Android)

Streets of Rage Classic (iOS/Android)

Streets of Rage 2 Classic (iOS/Android)

Super Monkey Ball: Sakura Ed. (iOS/Android)

Virtua Tennis Challenge (iOS/Android)

Golden Axe Classics (iOS/Android)

Shining Force Classics (iOS/Android)

Sonic CD Classic (iOS/Android)

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Ep. II (iOS/Android)

Header image: Sega

