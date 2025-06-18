Game these Sega games on your smartphone - before they disappear forever

News + Trends
e/OS 3.0: Update for the Google-free Android version
by Jan Johannsen
Video manufacturer Sega has brought some retro classics to Android and iOS devices. However, the company wants to ban the games soon. That's why you can still download Sonic, Crazy Taxi and co. for free.
It is not certain how long Sega's fun retro games will remain in the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. However, you can now purchase the originally paid titles for free and without adverts. The company has also removed in-game purchases.
Originally, Sega relaunched a selection of retro classics under the name «Sega Forever Programme». This was intended to preserve the old games on modern devices. Now, however, they are to come to an end. The news about this does not come via official channels, but - according to androidauthority - via an in-game pop-up:
It appears that the games can still be played after being removed from the app stores. If you still want to game your way through the games, you can find the links below. Have fun:
