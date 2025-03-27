News + Trends 9

Garmin now also relies on a subscription model

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 27.3.2025

Garmin is bringing new functions to the Garmin Connect app. However, AI-based analyses, live activities and badges are only available with a paid plan.

Many fans will not like this. Although Garmin is expanding the app for smartwatches and sports watches, the additional functions are only available with a plan called "Garmin Connect+". This can be tested free of charge for 30 days and then costs 7.50 francs or 8.99 euros per month or 75 francs or 89.99 euros per year.

However, the manufacturer emphasises that the functions previously available free of charge - such as health data, training plans or creating routes for running or cycling - will continue to be available free of charge.

The plan can be cancelled directly in the app and costs 7.50 francs or 8.99 euros per month.

What costs - and what is still free

These are the free functions:

Details of every recorded activity

Health data

Physiological measured values

Garmin Coach training plans

Challenges/badges

Animated workouts and training database

Create and download routes for cycling and running

LiveTrack

These new features are only available with the plan:

Exclusive tips and tricks for Garmin Coach training plans

Advanced LiveTrack functions

Active Intelligence

Performance Dashboard

Exclusive badges

Live activity

One of the most important new functions is certainly Active Intelligence. Thanks to artificial intelligence, the system continuously provides personalised tips and recommendations based on the recorded training and health data. In the performance dashboard, subscribers can create graphs with the data - visualising and comparing training sessions over a certain period of time, for example.

In principle, it is understandable that Garmin is launching a plan for additional software functions - also to finance the development of these features. On the other hand, subscription models are hated by many users. This will allow competitors to steal market share from the leading manufacturer with sports watches and smartwatches without a plan.

