Garmin's new diving buoy is designed to improve underwater communication

Dive Award 2025: The Seayos is like a satnav for diving
by Siri Schubert
Miscommunication, poor visibility and navigation errors - these are some of the biggest risks when diving. Garmin's Descent S1 diving buoy enables messages to be sent underwater and is designed to make diving safer.
Garmin has added a new tool to its Descent dive computer series: the S1 buoy. Thanks to it, sports and recreational divers will be able to exchange messages with each other and with the crew. They will also be able to keep an eye on the distance to the buoy and other relevant information.
The Garmin buoy uses a proprietary radio technology, the subwave sonar network. This allows the crew to communicate from the boat with up to eight divers within a radius of 100 metres. On the surface, the buoy connects to the Garmin Dive app via WLAN to transmit information about the dive. Underwater, divers can send each other pre-formulated messages and see their distance from the buoy.
Provided they have the right computers and transponders. According to Garmin, the dive computers «Descent Mk3i» and the «Descent X50i» work best. The Garmin models «Descent Mk2i +» and the transceiver «Descent T2» can receive messages but not send them.
More information on the range of the buoy and the options for connecting it to Garmin dive watches can be found here. We do not currently have any of the compatible models in our range, but you can find other Garmin dive computers from the Descent series here.
If you are connected to the buoy via your dive computer and the Garmin Transceiver T2, you can, according to Garmin:
Stressed looking for bubbles on the surface or signal buoys to locate divers? The S1 buoy puts an end to this. Because with it, the boat team can:
According to Garmin, the buoy weighs less than one kilo and is waterproof to a depth of ten metres (IPX8). To connect to the Garmin Dive app, it uses its own Wi-Fi with a range of up to 60 metres. This manufacturer video gives an insight into how it works.
We do not currently have the Garmin S1 buoy in our range. According to Garmin, it costs around 2500 francs. It could be useful for diving schools, clubs and private diving groups that already use compatible dive computers from the Garmin Descent series to supplement and improve underwater safety and communication.
