Dive Award 2025: The Seayos is like a satnav for diving

If you dive, it will sound familiar: Poor visibility, currents, a slightly tilted compass and you've lost your bearings. The French company Seayos has now developed an autonomous GPS device for divers. And won the 2025 Dive Award for the best product at the international boat show "Boot".

Navigation is one of the most important and at the same time most demanding skills in diving. However, it is often difficult to keep your bearings. Especially when you are travelling to a new diving area in poor visibility. That's why Seayos has now developed the first stand-alone GPS device for divers. And is aimed at amateur athletes and professionals alike.

Like a sat nav under water

The device is available in two versions for professional and recreational divers. It is designed to increase safety as well as make it easier to find interesting places and map underwater.

You can use the Seayos like a sat nav under water. For example, to guide you back to your starting point. Or to a specific location that you marked on your previous dive and now want to take a closer look at. It is also possible to import points of interest and navigate to them.

Seayos works on the surface or underwater

"Seayos has two different types of localisation, surface tracking and bottom tracking, both of which are continuous," explains Seayos co-founder Dagmar Allender.

For surface tracking, you can drag the Seayos along the surface like a buoy (also known as a blubb among research divers). It receives satellite signals on the surface while you are underwater. The device uses GNSS signals (i.e. Galileo, Glonass and Beidou satellite systems in addition to GPS). When you have finished your recordings, you return the Seayos to the sea or lake bed. And see the route on the device.

For an accurate satellite signal, let the device rise like a buoy.

Source: Seayos

When tracking the bottom, the Seayos stays with you during your dive. You hold it horizontally in front of you. The device knows your entry point thanks to GNSS positioning. It then uses the compass and depth gauge to calculate your route.

Even short messages can be sent

The professional model adds further functions such as the ability to send messages between the boat and divers and to monitor the routes of several divers. According to the company, it is possible to upgrade from recreational to professional models.

The Seayos was developed in France and is also produced there.