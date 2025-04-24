News + Trends 7 2

Uggs and rain? Not a good combination - until now

Stephanie Vinzens Translation: machine translated 24.4.2025

Water stains quickly make Ugg boots unsightly. But designer Reese Cooper now offers two weatherproof versions of the cult shoes.

Ugg boots are not only classed as ugly shoes because of their chunky silhouette - they also age badly. One clumsy step in the water and they look like they should have been thrown in the bin five blood moons and three leap years ago with their dingy water stains.

Uggs for all weather conditions

It is precisely this weakness that Reese Cooper has now addressed in his collaboration with Ugg. The 26-year-old, known for his outdoor-inspired designs, has developed waterproof versions of two classic Ugg models. He gave the «Classic Ultra Mini Boot» an upper made of non-absorbent fabric as well as an inner membrane and a Gore-Tex seam seal. Visually, the revised design differs only slightly from the original.

Much more striking are the modifications to the «Classic Mini Boot». Cooper has basically equipped the sheepskin boot with a mackintosh: The boot is encased in a water-repellent Cordura-Ultralite cover, the height of which can be flexibly adjusted using elasticated cords. This means the boot can be worn in different ways: Be it with a high shaft and tucked-in trousers or so that the cover falls loosely around the ankle.

Ugg x Reese Cooper - the complete line-up.

Source: Reese Cooper

This is what a waterproof «Ultra Mini Boot» looks like.

Source: Reese Cooper You can supposedly wade through the water with the «Mini Boot».

Source: Reese Cooper

Necessity is the mother of invention

Reese Cooper's inspiration for his collection with Ugg was born out of necessity. He himself experienced that the shoes did not stand up to the vagaries of the weather. «I was constantly ruining them with water», the US American told the lifestyle magazine Highsnobiety, «so I came up with the idea of actually making them waterproof».

Cooper's goal: to design Ugg boots that are truly suitable as everyday shoes. The kind that can get dirty without worrying. People should take them out into the world and cover them in mud. «That's what they were made for», emphasises Cooper.

Senior Editor Pia Seidel discovered Ugg x Reese Cooper at the Salone del Mobile.

Source: Pia Seidel

The lifestyle magazine Highsnobiety showed the «Reese Cooper Classic Mini» as part of the exhibition «Terra Incognita».

Source: Pia Seidel The model is available in beige, fire red and black.

Source: Pia Seidel

Rugged, but expensive

The weatherproof shoes come at a price. The «Reese Cooper Classic Ultra Mini» costs just under 250 francs - around 70 francs more than the standard version. With the «Reese Cooper Classic Mini», you even pay over 100 francs more: the price is just under 310 francs.

A part of the collection was recently shown during Milan Design Week as part of the exhibition «Terra Incognita» by Highsnobiety. Ugg x Reese Cooper has been available directly from the two brands and at selected retailers since 11 April - unfortunately not at Galaxus.

