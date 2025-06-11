News + Trends 2 0

Design that includes everyone: 3 projects that show how inclusion works

The ZHdK Industrial Designers 2025 diploma projects focus on solutions that break down barriers. From a seating aid for climbing stairs to scented objects for people with dementia - the focus here is on people.

Inclusive design has long been more than just a trend - it's an attitude. This year's bachelor's degrees in industrial design from Zurich University of the Arts (ZHdK) make this abundantly clear. It's not just about looking smart, but about solving real problems. And for everyone. Three projects stand out in particular.

«Lumi»: Light that thinks for itself

Not all light is the same - and that is precisely what makes «Lumi» so different. Whether strong task light, soft mood light or portable light object - this luminaire by Dominik Ambühl was specially developed for people with visual impairments and can be flexibly adapted. Brightness and colour temperature? You set them yourself. Thanks to the two joints, you can direct the light precisely where you need it - glare-free and with maximum focus. The extra-large operating surface simplifies handling for precisely those people who need it.

In comparison to conventional lights, which usually end at 500 lux, «Lumi» brings up to 1500 lux to the table. This ensures even illumination, high contrasts and better legibility. «However, Lumi» goes even further: it deliberately dispenses with the typical look of assistive devices - angular, technical and free of unnecessary embellishments or distractions. «We wanted a design that does not stigmatise, but integrates harmoniously into everyday life», as the concept states. This was a frequent feedback from the surveys with those affected: The «medical aid look» should disappear - and «Lumi» provides the solution.

«Via»: The folding chair that rethinks stairs

Climbing stairs can be tough. Especially when your strength diminishes or impairments make it difficult. This is exactly what «Via» is designed for. A folding chair, mounted directly in the stairwell, that gives older people a break. Simple, practical and without unnecessarily complicating everyday life. Comparable to a rollator, which not only provides support when travelling, but also offers a place to sit - only permanently installed and ready to hand.

When folded away, «Via» remains inconspicuous and becomes a «graphic gesture», as the designer describes it, which is intended to invite people to linger. But the chair is more than just practical. It provides security and makes climbing stairs less intimidating. Minimalist, smart and a step forward for accessibility.

«Memoscent»: Memories in the scent

Fragrances can do more than just smell good. They evoke memories. This is exactly what «Memoscent» by Alissa Knopp does. The idea: biographically important odours help people with dementia to remember.

The set contains customised scents such as fire, forest floor or grass - everything that fits the life story. The scents create a sense of security, awaken memories and encourage interaction. «The objects invite people to playfully come into contact with familiar scents», according to the concept. Ideal for care facilities that focus on closeness and humanity.

You can visit the Diploma Exhibition 2025 at the Toni-Areal in Zurich until 20 June 2025

Header image: Pia Seidel

