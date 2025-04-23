News + Trends 9 1

From trendy to political: 7 design highlights to marvel at

Milan Design Week 2025 has made it clear: this year will be particularly bright and functional at the same time. From an eye-catching frame for coffee machines to a sculptural radiator - the variety was impressive.

What immediately caught my eye? The bright colours and shiny finish of some of the pieces. The designers may not have reinvented the wheel this year, but they have given it unusually soft shapes and a glossy look. Here are seven of my absolute highlights.

1. espresso meets art

If you want to spice up your morning routine, Tina Bobbes «Pipe Frame» Design brings glamour to the kitchen. The 80s Memphis-style frame from Italy transforms espresso machines into works of art. «I rethink the design of everyday objects - like coffee machines - and turn them into bold, beautiful sculptures,» she explains. Handmade in Germany, each piece is a must-have for fans of the eclectic.

2. design with attitude

«With 'Fluid Sanitary', I stick my tongue out at the viewer», says Gregor Jahner, a queer designer from Berlin. From above, the toilet bowl looks like a tongue. For Jahner, design is more than just pretty - it's political. He combines the colourful camp style with functionalism to make a statement against right-wing and anti-queer views and question norms.

3. barrier-free enjoyment

The plate set «Kwer» from Dversa Studio shines with the shimmer of its ceramic and an inclusive design that enables independence when eating for everyone - young or old, with or without a disability. «'Kwer' is about breaking down barriers and making stylish tableware accessible to everyone», says the brand. Designed by a creative Swiss team, «Kwer» combines stackability and functionality, developed in collaboration with Kober Porcelain.

4. sculptural radiator

At first glance, I thought the free-standing electric radiator was a sculpture - which is exactly the concept behind Tubes Radiatori. The Italian brand designs radiators that are a feast for the eyes in the living area. The «Milano Free Standing» model has a new monochrome look and is available in over 140 colours. Whether on the wall or on the floor, the radiator blends artfully into the room.

5. a gaming table as a statement piece

The «Oskar Foosball Table» from Bellavista & Piccini immediately catches the eye with its lime yellow and shimmering lacquer finish. Inspired by the curved lines of the 1950s, it combines retro charm with modern design. Wood and metal in the construction emphasise the special design of the table.

6th shisha in a new guise

Water pipes are usually made of glass and metal. Valerio Sommella's design for the Italian brand Weed'd, however, favours ceramic. This limited edition combines Italian craftsmanship with modern style and will be an eye-catcher in any collection.

7. one table, many possibilities

The «Triangle Module Table» from Willo Perron's collection for No Ga is versatile - as a single coffee table or in combination with other elements. «It's not about committing to one big system right away», Perron emphasises, which underlines the flexibility of the design. With a colour palette ranging from white, brown and green to red and grey, the tables are expandable. Made of fibreglass, cast and polished by hand, they bring elegance to the living room with their glossy finish.

Header image: Pia Seidel

