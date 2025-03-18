News + Trends 9 6

Gemini completely replaces Google Assistant

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 18.3.2025

Google will soon release its Assistant - Gemini will take over its tasks on most devices by the end of the year. This raises questions about the performance of older devices, but also about Gemini's teething troubles.

The time of the Google Assistant is coming to an end. As the tech giant announced, they are gradually replacing the voice assistant with Gemini.

Gemini is already pre-installed on newer smartphones. However, users still had the choice of whether they wanted to use Gemini or the Google Assistant. This option will soon be removed. According to the blog 9to5Google, this primarily affects Android smartphones from Android 10 onwards.

Source: Shutterstock

The Google Assistant app is also set to disappear from the Play Store by the end of 2025. While the switch to smartphones has already been finalised, the question of how the firmware update will find its way onto other networked devices, such as tablets, smart speakers or televisions with Android TV, is still unanswered. Until then, the classic Google Assistant will remain available.

Gemini is still being expanded

In future, Gemini will not only answer queries, but also offer its AI support in everyday life - just as the Assistant currently does. However, users still have doubts as to whether the new technology can replace it. Some tests have shown that Gemini does not work as precisely as the Google Assistant in certain cases. Everyday tasks, such as setting alarm clocks or controlling smart home devices, do not always run smoothly.

Google is cancelling some functions

Even before the final farewell to Google Assistant, Google is cancelling some functions for its Gemini predecessor. Google has already published a list of the features that will be removed from the Assistant in future, including:

Favouriting, sharing and querying photos from Google Photos The translation function in interpreter mode Settings for the digital photo frame and ambience mode on smart displays and speakers Certain automated routines, such as personalised message updates or reading aloud

birthday reminders The voice command for daily updates on news, weather and appointments

Header image: Shutterstock

