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Google makes the HomePod Mini smart

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 17.6.2026

The new Google Home speaker is reminiscent of its Apple counterpart. It was designed primarily for the Gemini AI assistant – some functions require a plan.

The little sphere, available in white or black, looks harmless. It’s almost cuddly with its fabric, coarse-mesh cover. Yet the Google Home speaker packs the full power of Gemini, the US company’s latest version of artificial intelligence.

The speaker’s hardware plays a secondary role; Google barely mentions it during the presentation. Yes, it plays music too. Yes, two speakers can be paired to form a stereo set. Yes, it remains multi-room compatible and can thus be expanded into a sound system for the whole flat.

And yes, the speaker is reminiscent of Apple’s HomePod Mini, which is also a small, colourful smart home sphere. However, Gemini can understand context, carry out commands simultaneously and answer questions – Siri cannot.

LEDs indicate when the voice assistant is listening.

Source: Google

The speaker understands complex instructions

I can give the Google speaker several complex commands in natural language: «Switch off all the lights, except the bedside lamp.» or «Play my ‘Goodnight’ playlist and set a timer for 30 minutes.»

I can also correct or change commands mid-sentence. Gemini should understand this. More complex questions are also possible: «What’s the weather like for the Swiss national football team’s next match?» The AI looks up when and where the match is taking place, and then tries to find a weather forecast. If I ask: «Who’s the manager?», Gemini remembers the context and gives the manager’s name.

The aim: I give instructions to the smart home speaker just as I would to a person – in over 70 languages.

Plan for the AI chat

However, not all functions are free. For some features, I need to take out the Google Home Premium plan for ten francs or euros a month, or 100 francs or euros a year. In return, I get «Gemini live». With this AI, I can brainstorm, discuss and exchange ideas – just as many people do today with ChatGPT.

The plan also includes functions that only make sense when used in combination with Nest cameras: a 30-day video history of important events, smart notifications for parcels, people or pets, and smart home automations. You can search through the recorded videos using voice commands.

However, the plan probably only really makes sense if you use not just the speaker as a conversation partner, but the entire Google Home ecosystem. After all, a six-month free plan is included with purchase, so I can try everything out.

The Google Home speaker measures 8.6 centimetres in height and 10.7 centimetres in diameter. It weighs just under 400 grammes. The three built-in microphones can be muted using a hardware switch. The speaker goes on sale on 25 June at a price of just under 100 francs or 120 euros.

Smart speakers Google Home Speaker Google Home Smart speakers Google Home Speaker Google Home

Header image: Google

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