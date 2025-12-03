News + Trends 3 2

Google produces AI clickbait

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 3.12.2025

In the USA, Google is experimenting with shorter post titles in its Discover app. AI is being used to completely change the meaning of some articles.

If Google Discover presents you with strange, short headlines that seem like clickbait in the near future - then it may not be the linked portal's fault. Google is currently testing a new function in which AI generates concise titles for the articles linked in Discover. This results in statements that run the gamut between accurate, misleading and completely false. At the moment, only users in the USA are affected.

The case was reported by The Verge. Google confirmed the current tests to the magazine.

What is Discover? On many Android smartphones, you can find Google Discover by swiping right on the home screen. Discover is a collection of links generated for you that lists articles (and adverts) from other portals. If you click on such a headline, you will be redirected to the original article. This works in a similar way to Google News, but Discover is not limited to news.

Brevity is not always the spice of brevity

Normally, Google displays the original title of the articles listed in Discover. The author of the text is usually responsible for the title. Because the title serves as a flagship for the article, journalists put a lot of thought into the wording of the headline - and it can sometimes be longer in order to correctly reflect the meaning of the article.

Obviously too long for Google. Company spokesperson Mallory Deleon told The Verge that some users in the USA are currently seeing shorter headlines. They are intended to help readers understand more precisely what the linked article is about before they click on the link. The contradiction is immediately apparent: complex topics cannot be summarised at will. What's more, AI makes mistakes.

For these reasons, headlines are apparently created that change the meaning of the original title or even completely misrepresent it. For example, a headline in Google Discover suggested that Valve had announced the price of the announced Steam Machine. However, the report actually states that, according to Valve, the price will be based on that of a gaming PC - an important difference.

Screenshots of the changed titles in Discover.

Source: The Verve

Another title from The Verge was changed from «How Microsoft developers use AI» to «Microsoft developers use AI». A title that suggests an analysis becomes a less meaningful fact. Google does not clearly indicate that the title is AI-generated.

Lose-lose situation

Such abbreviated headlines not only lead to confusion among readers, but can also have a direct impact on clicks and thus on the monetisation of magazines.

It's clear that less meaningful titles, such as the use of AI at Microsoft, lead to fewer clicks. Clickbait headlines, on the other hand, can help articles gain more traffic in the short term, but are also unpopular with users. They may avoid the platform in future.

Google therefore changes the author's work without their consent and directly influences its reach. As many people only read the titles, incorrectly generated information can become established. In such cases, Google contributes to the spread of fake news.

Header image: Shutterstock/RYO Alexandre

