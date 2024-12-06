Google provides Pixel 6 and 7 with Android updates for two years longer

Google is providing all Pixel 6 and 7 smartphones and the Pixel Fold with Android updates for two years longer than originally planned.

Google originally only wanted to provide updates for the Pixel 6 and 7 series and its first own folding smartphone, the Pixel Fold, for three years. For the Pixel 6, this would have ended after the current update to Android 15. According to the latest announcement, however, it will now continue until Android 17.

The Android expert Mishaal Rahman took a close look at Google's support website. He he noticed that the manufacturer has extended the operating system update period for a total of seven smartphones from three to five years. Specifically, these are the following smartphones:

Pixel Fold

Pixel 7a

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6

Pixel 6a

For the Pixel 6 this means updates up to Android 17 and for the Pixel 7 and the Fold up to Android 18. Google has since confirmed that the support extension is not a typo.

Although the Android updates have become less relevant, the announcement makes it feel better to use the devices for longer. The fact that Google is increasingly distributing new functions via so-called Pixel Drops or updates in the Play Framework does not change this.

Google has just announced several new features for Android that do not require specific devices, but rather Android 14. In some cases, even Android 5 is sufficient or at least three gigabytes of RAM must be available on the device.

For example, photos and videos can now also be shared via Quick Share using a QR code. The automatic subtitles in videos have descriptive elements and Spotify can be controlled via Gemini. Lookout's image descriptions now also access Gemini and the keyboard app Gboard has new sticker combinations in the Emoji Kitchen.