"GTA VI" postponed to November 2026

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 7.11.2025

Fans of Rockstar's open-world series will have to wait a little longer. "GTA VI will not be released next May as planned, but in November.

After originally setting 2025 as the release year, the next date is now also slipping. 26 May 2026 becomes 19 November 2026. «We're sorry to add to the already long wait, but these extra months will allow us to complete the game with the high level of quality you expect and deserve», writes Rockstar.

«GTA VI» is arguably the most anticipated game of all time. The predecessor sold over 215 million copies. All parts together have sold over 450 million units.

The gang in «GTA VI» will definitely get into a fight.

Source: Rockstar Games

Against The Business Insider explains Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick: «When we set a date, we really believe in it.» Take Two is the publisher of «GTA VI» and owner of Rockstar. «When we set the last date, we said we'd give a game more time if it needed some polish to be the best version possible. And that's exactly what happened. We are very happy with this release date. It's in the same financial year, it's a great time for the release», Zelnick continued.

In the first two trailers for «GTA VI», the setting and the protagonists were revealed. The setting of the game is Leonida. A fictional state modelled on Florida. The trailers suggest that you will play the gangster couple Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. You can expect all the «GTA»-type pastimes that make the series so popular. I've analysed the first trailer and colleague Domagoj the second.

Jason is one of the main characters alongside Lucia.

Source: Rockstar Games

Rockstar is also currently making negative headlines with the allegations of dismissing employees who wanted to form a union. Between 30 and 40 people are said to have been made redundant in the UK, writes Bloomberg. Rockstar denies any connection between the redundancies and the unionisation efforts.

