Haba announces two new games for kids

Anne Fischer Translation: machine translated 7.3.2025

Lure a dragon lady away from her treasure or reunite swapped animals: Toy manufacturer Haba has announced two new products for spring.

Haba is expanding its range to include the games "Dragonella" and "Mixalotl". The company announced this on its Instagram account and I'll summarise it for you.

"Dragonella"

The game takes its name from the dragon lady Dragonella, who guards her treasure. The aim of the game is to reclaim the precious goblets. Everyone plays at the same time - it's all about speed, timing and cunning. The first player to collect the required number of goblets is the winner. According to Haba, the dazzling playing cards are a special feature. The game has three different levels of difficulty for variety. It is recommended for ages eight and up and is designed for two to four players. One round lasts around ten minutes.

"Mixalotl"

The animal Mixalotl has swapped the animals' heads and bodies. Now it needs help to sort out the mess. Here, too, everyone plays at the same time and has to make the right animal noise and collect the most cards. According to Haba, "Mixalotl" has simple rules and is suitable for ages four and up. It is also designed for two to four people.

Header image: Haba

