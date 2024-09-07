Hands-on: extraordinary keyboards at IFA 2024

The gaming hall at the IFA technology trade fair in Berlin is strikingly colourful and unusual - especially thanks to Nanoleaves, geeky gadgets and keyboards. The latter score points with cool designs, unusual materials and a clicky typing feel.

Colleague Keycap-Kevin is probably already rolling his eyes: when it comes to the design and feel of keyboards, we're pretty much at odds with each other. But that doesn't stop me from really letting off steam at the IFA technology trade fair with a hodgepodge of different keyboards.

And to make Kevin tip backwards out of his chair: Here are my craziest keyboard favourites. What do you think, too wild? Too colourful? Or just right?

Akko: the material makes all the difference

Akko often wants its products to stand out with special designs and collaborations with franchises such as Sailor Moon and co. At IFA, the manufacturer is showcasing new models made from exciting materials. They are not only beautiful to look at, but also feel pleasant under the fingertips.

The "MU01" is a mechanical keyboard with a 65% layout. What makes it special is the housing made from a piece of walnut wood. Together with the keycaps with a natural colour palette, I have the feeling of typing on a piece of nature. An integrated strip of golden aluminium at the top adds a sophisticated touch.

The MU01 from Akko with a calm and elegant design.

Source: Michelle Brändle

The "JIN01" is centred around the dragon - fitting as we are currently in the Chinese Year of the Dragon. The keyboard is made of aluminium and shimmers in elegant shades of blue and grey. Akko adds accents with the golden lettering and details on the case and keycaps. A volume control is located on the right-hand corner. Thanks to the aluminium, this keyboard is quite heavy. I like it.

Celebrating the Chinese Year of the Dragon: the JIN01.

Source: Michelle Brändle

Less classy, but extremely colourful and made entirely of polycarbonate (PC), is Akko's new keyboard called "YU01". It is glossy white, but the colourful RGB lights switch on when in use.

The YU01 is white and colourful in equal measure.

Source: Michelle Brändle

Blackrock uses wood and resin

I discover a fascinating keyboard a few metres away at Blackrock. It is said to be inspired by "Wukong", a supernatural creature also known as the "King of the Apes". This is of course extremely appropriate for the current game. The case itself is made of wood and resin. The linear PBT keycaps are also fitted with small windows on all four sides, which should make the keycaps even lighter.

The Blackrock keyboard is inspired by the King of the Apes.

Source: Michelle Brändle

That's not all I find at the Blackrock stand. I find this strange palm rest particularly fascinating: it's filled with a shimmering liquid that moves when the rest is tilted. It reminds me a lot of the lava lamps I used to use. I can't concentrate on writing texts like that!

Too much of a sweet tooth? Welcome to Yunzii

If you want to get a sugar shock, Yunzii is the place for you. Here you'll find lots of pastel colours and keyboards with cute little animals as decorations at the top of the keyboard.

Is that even too much for me? Not at all!

The pink Yunzii C68 keyboard comes with a cute cat.

Source: Michelle Brändle

My two favourites are the two keyboards, each with a cat and a panda, model "Yunzii C68". They are 65% keyboards with interchangeable switches. The material of the animals is silicone.

The same model from above with panda.

Source: Michelle Brändle

The RGB lights can be programmed with various effects. Shortcuts are also possible. I would never buy one of these, but they are cute. And they sound wonderfully creamy when writing. So they produce a rather warm and deep sound.

Franchise from literature: typing with the little prince

The long-dead French author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry has already won over many hearts with his touching story about the Little Prince. Now also the keyboard market. Together with manufacturer Iqunix, various models have been created, inspired by the most endearing chapters from the Little Prince's book.

The ZX75 Sunset keyboard with the little prince.

Source: Michelle Brändle

My favourite is the "Little Prince ZX75 Sunset" model. Here, Iqunix has combined warm and bright colours with small drawings on individual keycaps. The switches are specially selected for the series, but you can also order the models with silent switches. In the box with the keyboard, you will also find small items such as a booklet, a trading card and a metal Artesian keycap.

A second model in the series is called Iqunix

Keychron: high-quality classic

For all those who like it classic, simple and above all high-quality, the manufacturer Keychron is also at the start. My favourite is a simple keyboard called "Keychron K2 HE". It is milled from aluminium and decorated with wooden parts. The "Gateron Double Rail Switches" are also magnetic and are said to be particularly stable. All in all, the keyboard is great for gaming, according to Keychron representatives. A pretty chic and cool piece.

The high-quality Keychron K2 HE is unfortunately not yet on sale.

Source: Michelle Brändle

However, they are not yet available on the market. Keychron, meanwhile, is looking for support on Kickstarter for funding. The call is open until mid-September.

What keyboard do you use? Do you have a favourite from the list above? Let me know in the comments.