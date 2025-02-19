News + Trends 1 0

Hasta la pista, baby: The ski simulator

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 19.2.2025

How can I determine the optimum size for my ski boots? By spending hours trying on different models and sizes. Or with the ski simulator.

What sounds a bit like the latest blockbuster starring Arnold Schwarzenegger is a tool that simulates the angle of inclination of a ski slope and thus enables the ideal size and shape of ski boots to be precisely determined: the ski simulator. The award-winning device recently caught my eye at the ISPO sports trade fair in Munich.

I had just bought new ski boots online from Galaxus. And then spent some time customising them to my feet. You can find the details in the product test that I've linked here. This much can be revealed: It was quite time-consuming.

Find size and fit easily

At ISPO, the ski simulator was honoured with an award in the "Snowsports" category. The jury wrote: "Ski boots in the wrong size can pretty much ruin the joy of skiing. The ski simulator not only creates confidence on the customer side when buying ski boots, but also helps to quickly recognise a poor fit of new ski boots before hitting the slopes."

The award-winning ski simulator at the ISPO in Munich.

Source: Patrick Bardelli

The device was developed by Helmut Bachschmid, a German sports retailer. "The ski simulator can imitate the gradient (alpine) or slope (touring) of a ski slope, which is a prerequisite for determining whether the ski boot really fits," says Bachschmid's co-founder Christoph Hercher, explaining how the ski simulator works.

According to the German Ski Association (DSV), the overwhelming majority of customers buy ski boots that are too big. This is exactly where the ski simulator should help.

The ski simulator simulates the international slope standards blue, red and black.

Source: Skimulator

Customers step into the integrated bindings with their boots in a typical downhill position. The ski simulator is equipped with a three-colour display that shows the inclination in accordance with international slope standards. The angle of a blue, red or black piste is set by remote control. The binding rails can also be individually adjusted in three stages. This is intended to enable precise adjustment of the foot and leg distance depending on body size and stature. The aim is to simulate the most realistic downhill position possible and find the right boot.

Header image: Patrick Bardelli

