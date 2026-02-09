Your data. Your choice.

Hasbro
News + Trends
20

Hearing aid for George: Peppa Pig shows how inclusion works in the nursery

Stephan Lamprecht
9.2.2026
Translation: machine translated

George, Peppa Pig's little brother, is moderately hard of hearing. It sounds like a side note, but it is an important step for millions of families worldwide.

Hasbro continues to develop the character of George the pig. From 23 March, Nickelodeon will be showing the episode «Hearing Test», in which George learns during a visit to the doctor that he has moderate hearing loss in one ear. He needs a hearing aid. And the nice thing about it is that it is not (over)dramatised, but presented as what it is: an aid. No more, no less. It simply enables George to better understand the world around him: from the splashing of the mud puddles to the ringing of the ice-cream van. The message behind it is clear. Differences are part of everyday life and deserve a natural place in the nursery.

Preview with professional support

Hasbro is showing the first short stories on YouTube that show George's everyday life before the diagnosis. The special feature: the children experience the episode as George perceives his world.

The company enlisted professional help for the storytelling. The British «National Deaf Children's Society» (NDCS), a charity organisation for deaf and hard of hearing children founded in 1944, advised the producers on how to authentically portray different degrees of hearing loss and what support services families really need.

For the storytelling, the company brought in professional help.

In addition, Hasbro brought deaf producer Camilla Arnold on board, who was able to influence the language, tone of voice and presentation for pre-school children. Accessibility is also a priority: A dedicated YouTube channel will show Peppa Pig episodes in British and American Sign Language at the start of the season. In the USA, Hasbro is working with the «Hearing Loss Association of America» (HLAA). Resources for affected parents will also be produced.

Hanky alert: Peppa is delighted with George's hearing aid.
Source: Hasbro

Less symbolism, more substance

Peppa Pig is not the only brand to focus on inclusion. In January 2026, Mattel introduced the first Barbie with autism: with noise-cancelling headphones, fidget spinners and a tablet for communication. The «Autistic Self Advocacy Network» advised Mattel on product development. Sounds exemplary. In my opinion, however, the company is relying too heavily on a romanticised description of autism. Inclusion is about more than accessories. It requires stories, context and genuine engagement with the realities of the lives of affected people. With Peppa Pig, George gets a storyline, with Barbie it's all about the visuals.

George's story will not only appeal to children with hearing loss. It will also appeal to their siblings. Peppa, the big sister, will be George's helper. A role that many siblings will recognise. The fact that their reality is visible in one of the world's most successful pre-school series is a signal: you belong. The series has shown for years that diversity is normal. George's hearing aid won't be a drama. It will simply be part of it. And that's exactly the point.

Header image: Hasbro

Stephan Lamprecht
Editor
Stephan.Lamprecht@galaxus.de

Hamburg local, bookworm, and ice hockey fan. Dad and granddad. Constantly tinkering around with my smart home setup. I love DIY, the outdoors, fashion, and cosmetics.

