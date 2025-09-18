News + Trends 7 3

Hiroh Phone with /e/OS: Switch off cameras, microphone and connections with switches

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 18.9.2025

Until now, the Google-free Android version /e/OS could only be retrofitted to other smartphones. The "Hiroh Phone Powered by Murena", on the other hand, is only available with /e/OS. Cameras, microphone and all connections can be switched off using a switch.

With the Hiroh Phone's switches, everyone should be able to control what the smartphone receives. In terms of features, it is a mid-range smartphone, but it is being offered at a top price.

Switch off cameras and microphone and cut connections

Two switches are located on the right and left of the Hiroh Phone's frame. One is an on/off switch that disconnects or connects the camera and microphone circuits. In this way, the phone ensures that the components are really switched off. The second switch immediately deactivates all wireless connections. The mobile network, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC are switched off more quickly with a single movement than with flight mode.

Murena introduces its cooperation partner Hiroh as the inventor of the kill switch. However, the name doesn't mean anything to me and until now I assumed that (emergency stop) switches have been around for a very long time. However, they are very rare in smartphones.

Mid-range smartphone with /e/OS

If you don't deliberately deactivate it, you still want to hold a good smartphone in your hands. The Hiroh Phone offers mid-range features and should be easy to use:

Display: 6.67 inch AMOLED, 120 Hertz, 1800 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus

Chip set: Mediatek Dimensity 8300

Memory: 16 gigabytes

Storage space: 512 gigabytes

Main camera: 108 megapixels

Ultra wide-angle camera: 13 megapixels

Front camera: 32 megapixels

Battery 5000 mAh, charging with up to 33 watts

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

The operating system on board is /e/OS, version 3.1.1 of which has just been released. However, the biggest criticism of the Google-free Android is that security updates are only released with a delay. Which is not attractive for a device with a focus on security.

Price and availability

For the time being, the Hiroh Phone can only be pre-ordered exclusively via the Murena website. For a deposit of 99 euros, there is a voucher for 299 euros. With this, the smartphone will end up costing 999 euros instead of the regular price of 1199 euros. Delivery is scheduled for January or February 2026.

