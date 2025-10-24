Your data. Your choice.

News + Trends
10

Horror! Nine everyday situations that pass for Halloween disguises

Simon Balissat
25.10.2025
Translation: machine translated
Pictures: Christian Walker

In Japan, banal Halloween costumes have been a trend for a few years now. Everyday horror presented in a creative way. We can do that too and provide you with the products for your outfit.

«Jimi Halloween» translates from Japanese as «inconspicuous Halloween». They are disguises that are only visible at second glance and usually represent everyday situations that we don't want to be in.

Two examples: The guy waiting outside the meeting room with his laptop until the room is free. And the woman who has brought her own bag for shopping, but it's not quite enough for all the groceries ...

Absolute everyday horror! We can do that too and have recreated a few such scenarios. Below you'll find the solution to each one and then possible products, if we needed any. Have fun!

Cladding 1

Cladding 2

Cladding 3

Cladding 4

Cladding 5

Disguise 6

Cladding 7

Disguise 8

Disguise 9

Have you guessed them all?

What everyday horror do you have that would make a good disguise? If it's not «post comments», leave a message below.

1 person likes this article.

User Avatar
User Avatar
Simon Balissat
Teamleader Editorial
Simon.Balissat@digitecgalaxus.ch

When I flew the family nest over 15 years ago, I suddenly had to cook for myself. But it wasn’t long until this necessity became a virtue. Today, rattling those pots and pans is a fundamental part of my life. I’m a true foodie and devour everything from junk food to star-awarded cuisine. Literally. I eat way too fast. 

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

