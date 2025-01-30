Hot tyres, fast laps - Hot Wheels starts in Formula 1

Formula 1 fever for the Hot Wheels circuit! The legendary mini speedsters are now officially racing through the premier class of motorsport. What's behind the new Hot Wheels Formula 1 collection

Hot Wheels is entering into a partnership with Formula 1 and is presenting its new Hot Wheels Formula 1 collection for 2025. This includes various models and race tracks, which, according to the media release, are designed to bring the thrill of motorsport's premier class into the living room at home.

The product range at a glance

Single vehicles 1:64

The series starts with the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team, which is available now. Williams Racing will follow in March and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team will be available from June. Each car is designed to race on the classic orange-coloured Hot Wheels tracks.

The basic version of the vehicles focuses less on details and is designed to be played with rather than collected.

5-pack range

For those who want to collect several teams at once, Hot Wheels offers a 5-pack. This set contains vehicles from five racing teams, including the McLaren Formula 1 Team, BWT Alpine F1 Team, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team and Kick Sauber F1 Team. Each vehicle has the graphics of the respective teams and is also in 1:64 scale.

The 5-pack brings several teams to the track - perfect for exciting duels.

Premium series

Hot Wheels has a premium series on sale for collectors. These vehicles feature a metal body and chassis as well as Real Riders tyres with authentic details modelled on the real racing cars. Each model comes with a display base and in special packaging to increase the collector's value. The premium series will be available from July 2025 and includes teams such as McLaren, Oracle Red Bull Racing, Mercedes-AMG Petronas and more.

The Premium Series from Hot Wheels places particular emphasis on attention to detail - both in the vehicles and the graphics.

Racetrack sets

In addition to the vehicles, Hot Wheels also offers matching race tracks. The "Formula 1 Sprint Race Track" is equipped with a child-friendly accelerator pedal that is designed to enable head-to-head racing. You can choose chicanes or the inside lane and try to be the first to reach the chequered flag. A lap counter shows how many laps have been completed. This set will be available from 16 August 2025

So that the mini cars don't just sit on the shelf, there is also a matching race track.

The "Formula 1 Grand Prix Race Track" provides even more racing action. Equipped with a booster and manual DRS switches, it enables real overtaking manoeuvres on the track. A two-lane lap counter counts up to 25 laps. When exactly this set will be released was not mentioned in the press release and remains open.

With boosters and DRS switches, overtaking on the Grand Prix circuit becomes a real thrill.

More than just a toy?

With the Formula 1 collection, Hot Wheels is venturing into a new licence. The mini cars promise a detailed design and a real racing feeling - but they also have to fulfil the high expectations of collectors and racing fans. The vehicles and tracks will also be available in our shop from summer/autumn 2025. Then we will see whether they are really convincing on the racetrack at home - or just a nice gimmick.

