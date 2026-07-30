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HoverAir
News + Trends
211

HoverAir Versa, the flying gimbal camera

David Lee
30.7.2026
Translation: machine translated

HoverAir announces a new drone. It is a pocket camera with detachable wings.

HoverAir is known for its small, easy-to-use selfie drones. They don't require a remote control and simply land on an outstretched hand. DJI then adopted the concept.

The next step seems logical yet quite original: the wings can be removed, leaving behind a gimbal camera in the style of an Osmo Pocket. The mechanism looks quite simple in the promotional video.

The drone's principle is the same as previous HoverAir models: no remote control is needed; the drone flies autonomously according to a pre-programmed sequence and hand gestures. Additionally, there's the option to create a 3D model of a scene through an all-round flight. The principle is visualized on the Versa product page.

The camera's sensor is said to handle low light and brightness differences well, even being “industry-leading”. However, no more precise specifications for the device are yet known. HoverAir has announced that these will be provided “shortly”. We also have no information yet on pricing and market launch. If these become available in the coming days, I will update them here.

Header image: HoverAir

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David Lee
Senior Editor
David.Lee@digitecgalaxus.ch

My interest in IT and writing landed me in tech journalism early on (2000). I want to know how we can use technology without being used. Outside of the office, I’m a keen musician who makes up for lacking talent with excessive enthusiasm.

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