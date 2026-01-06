News + Trends 8 0

HP goes C64: This keyboard contains a complete PC

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 6.1.2026

The HP EliteBoard G1a is a complete PC in a keyboard. Unlike the C64, however, it is not intended for gaming, but as a work tool in the office.

While the C64 is experiencing a revival, HP is presenting its own keyboard computer, the EliteBoard G1a, at CES 2026. The first AI PC with Copilot+ in this form factor is primarily intended for office desks.

Robust mini PC for desk sharing

The keyboard computer is called «HP EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC». It offers a full keyboard including numeric keypad and function keys. As it is only twelve millimetres high in total, the key travel should be very short.

The keyboard computer needs a monitor.

Source: HP

HP equips the computer with AMD processors from the «Ryzen AI 300» series. These are designed to achieve over 50 TOPS and are therefore suitable for AI applications. This is why the EliteBoard is also a Copilot+ PC with Microsoft's AI tool of the same name and other AI functions on board. An integrated Radeon 800M is responsible for graphics calculations. The manufacturer has not yet provided any information on the RAM.

Two USB-C ports are located on the back of the EliteBoard. They are used to power the computer and to output images to monitors. HP does not say exactly which connections are involved.

The two USB-C ports on the back are the only ones on the EliteBoard G1a.

Source: HP

From C64 or even the Raspberry Pi 500, the EliteBoard G1a differs not only in its Windows 11 operating system. HP's keyboard computer can be equipped with a rechargeable battery. This allows you to carry the computer from one screen to another without switching it off. With a weight of 750 grammes, the small PC is also lighter than a notebook.

The EliteBoard also only has an optional fingerprint sensor. This is not part of the standard equipment. However, a wireless mouse, which is already connected to the PC, is included in the scope of delivery. Die gesamte Tastatur The entire PC is said to be easy to clean and has no problem if a drink is spilt on it.

The mouse is included in the scope of delivery.

Source: HP

Price and availability

HP expects the EliteBoard G1a to be available from March. The manufacturer has not yet given any price details. It is also still unclear which keyboard layouts will be available. As business customers are the target group, it is also unclear how readily available the keyboard PC will be in conventional retail outlets.

Header image: HP

