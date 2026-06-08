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HP pays dearly for this red Ferrari

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 8.6.2026

HP is the main sponsor of Scuderia Ferrari in Formula 1 and therefore there is now a limited edition notebook in Ferrari design with a price to match the cars.

During the Monaco Grand Prix, HP presented the «Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari AI PC». The features are good, but do not justify the price. The design and the colour «Rosso Magma» are in the foreground.

A notebook in Magma Rosso

In contrast to the Ferrari Luce, the Ferrari laptop from HP shines in the iconic red colour of the car brand. But here, too, there is a lot of talk about the design. Both companies worked on the laptop for almost two years, harmonising their respective design philosophies and technologies.

The result is a notebook with carbon fibre and glass, whose functional transparency is reminiscent of the engine compartment of a Ferrari. The zirconium-coated housing in Rosso Magma - the Ferrari red colour - is intended to develop a three-dimensional depth.

The aerodynamics experts from Maranello have contributed their expertise to the design of the ventilation system. The backlit keyboard was inspired by the control unit of a Ferrari. Below the keys, separated by a light strip, is a full-length touchpad with a glass feel.

The scope of delivery includes a leather case from the brand «Poltrona Frau» and a Ferrari power supply, which in the EU must also be selected when purchasing.

Equipped for high performance

HP equips the Ferrari notebook with an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H including Intel ARC B390 and 64 gigabytes of RAM. The 14-inch tandem OLED touch display illuminates at 700 nits and offers a refresh rate of 120 hertz.

HP is also generous when it comes to connections:

HDMI 2.1

2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C, 40 Gbit/s, USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1)

USB-C (10 Gbit/s, USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4)

USB-A (5 Gbit/s, with power supply)

3.5 mm audio socket

So that you can park your expensive Ferrari safely, the notebook has a device for a Kensington lock.

Price and availability

The Ferrari notebook from HP is limited to 5000 units. The first devices will be sold from 12 June in the USA for a hefty 5599 US dollars - excluding tax. Eight other countries, including Switzerland, Germany, France and Italy, are to follow. There is no price information for them yet.

Header image: HP

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