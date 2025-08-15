News + Trends 17 9

Hue is expected to launch a significantly more powerful Bridge Pro on the market soon

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 15.8.2025

The new Hue Bridge Pro supports up to 150 light sources, can be integrated via WLAN and can use your devices as motion sensors.

Hue fans have been waiting for this for some time: the market launch of an improved bridge is apparently imminent. The bridge serves as a Zigbee hub to control your Hue devices. It enables automation and cross-device control. It is high time for a new Bridge to be released. The previous Bridge V2 was released in 2015 and only supported 50 to 60 devices. At least it received new features such as Matter support via a software update.

Hue inadvertently leaked the information about the new so-called Bridge Pro itself: a reference to the Bridge Pro and its functions appeared for a short time on the supplier's news page. The information has since been removed, but the details have spread quickly - only the price is not yet known. Hue is expected to officially unveil the Bridge Pro shortly.

Highlights of the Bridge Pro

One of the highlights: The Bridge Pro will apparently have an integrated Wi-Fi chip. This suggests that the Bridge can be connected to Wi-Fi. The current Bridge requires an Ethernet connection, which makes installation in some homes a challenge. The WLAN connection is therefore a frequently expressed wish among users. However, thanks to the built-in Ethernet port, a cable connection is still possible.

Not a big surprise, but also a highlight is the expected Motion Aware support of the new bridge. Hue calls Motion Aware a technology that uses Zigbee signals to recognise movement. This requires at least three Zigbee devices to be distributed in the room. This means that you can use your existing lamps as motion sensors and set up corresponding automations.

Months ago, there was already speculation that Hue could soon introduce such a function. Its cheaper sister brand WiZ, which like Hue also belongs to Signify, has been offering it for some time - albeit with Wi-Fi instead of Zigbee.

As expected, the Bridge Pro also supports significantly more devices. Up to 150 light bulbs are expected and instead of ten accessories such as switches and sensors, you can teach up to 50. Some Ent-hue enthusiasts may not be satisfied with 150 lamps and ask for Multi-Bridge-Support - but nothing is known about this yet. Up to 500 scenes can be stored on the Bridge Pro.

According to the leak that has since been removed - which you can view here as a PDF - the Bridge Pro will also offer advanced AI functions. An AI assistant that creates a suitable scene based on your voice or text input has already been integrated into the Hue app for several months. I'm excited to see what new AI features Hue brings to the Bridge Pro.

Hardware key figures of the Bridge Pro

The new Bridge is now powered via a USB-C connection. According to Smartlights, a power supply unit is included. In addition, the Bridge Pro is expected to be equipped with eight gigabytes of DDR4 RAM - according to HueBlog, the current Bridge has to make do with just 16 megabytes of RAM. There is also eight gigabytes of flash memory - although the same size of RAM and storage would be very unusual. A new chip with a clock frequency of 1.7 gigahertz is apparently also on board. This would make the new Bridge well equipped for the coming years.

The known hardware specifications come from this image.

Source: Smartlights/Hue

Optically, Hue is sticking with the pillow-like shape of the bridge - but it will probably be available in black for the first time.

Header image: Smartlights/Hue

