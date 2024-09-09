Intel, AMD and Qualcomm: Free choice of chip for the new AI notebooks

New chipsets from Intel and Qualcomm with an AI focus ensure a flood of new notebooks at IFA 2024: an overview.

While Intel unveiled the second generation of its efficient Core Ultra chips at IFA, Qualcomm is launching the budget version of its Snapdragon X Plus. Some manufacturers have also announced new notebooks with AMD's Ryzen 300. There is a large selection of SoCs with an AI focus. That's why almost every brand has little gimmicks to make their laptops special.

Acer: AI activity display and own AI search

Acer is equipping its new AI laptops with an activity indicator on the touchpad. This lights up whenever the NPU on the chipset becomes active. This ensures transparency and creates a sense of when the AI is working.

The new AI activity indicator from Acer.

Source: Jan Johannsen

With "Acer Assist", the manufacturer also has its own AI search that runs locally on the devices. You decide which drives or folders it has access to. It can summarise documents and helps to analyse errors on the PC. This hopefully means less PC support.

The Swift Go 14 AI gives you the choice between the new Snapdragon X Plus with 8 cores or an as yet unspecified Ryzen 300 chip from AMD. Both notebooks have a 14-inch display, although the exact features of the devices vary depending on the country. More information is to follow. For the Snapdragon version in September. It is already clear that the cheapest version will cost 1049 euros in Germany. Information on price and availability will follow for the AMD variants.

Acer Swift Go 14 AI

Source: Jan Johannsen

In the Swift 14 AI and 16 AI, Acer has installed new Intel chips from the second Core Ultra generation. The main difference is indicated by the numbers in the name: The OLED displays are 14 or 16 inches in size. The Swift AI 14 will be available from 1199 euros in September. The Swift 16 AI will follow in December and does not yet have a starting price.

Acer Swift 14 AI and 16 AI

Source: Jan Johannsen

With the Travelmate P6 14 AI, Acer is presenting a notebook for companies that want to keep the option of using AI open. Beyond AI, the devices benefit from the increased performance and longer battery life thanks to the Intel Core Ultra Series 2. The devices will be available from January 2025 and cost from 1419 euros.

Acer Travelmate P6 14 AI

Source: Jan Johannsen

Asus only has Intel inside

With the new Asus launches, there is no choice of chip manufacturer. With this batch of new devices, the manufacturer is relying entirely on the Series 2 from Intel

The top models are the Zenbook 14 (UX5406) and Zenbook 16 (UX5606), which are equipped with the Core Ultra 9. In the 14-inch version, the manufacturer emphasises the thickness of the housing of 1.1 centimetres and the low weight of 1.2 kilograms. It will soon be available from 1699 euros. The larger and heavier 16-inch version will follow in the first quarter of 2025 and does not yet have a price tag.

Asus Zenbook S14

Source: Jan Johannsen

The Vivobook S14 (S5406SA) with the Core Ultra 7 is a little cheaper and should be available in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 1099 euros.

Asus Vivobook S14

Source: Jan Johannsen

If you want to rotate the screen 360 degrees, the Vivo Flip 14 (TP3407) and Flip 16 (TP3607) might be the right devices for you. They also have the Core Ultra 7 on board and will be released in the first quarter of 2025.

Asus Vivo Flip 14

Source: Jan Johannsen

Asus is adding AI functions to the ExpertBook P5 (P5405), the most expensive series of its business notebooks. The second-generation Core Ultra chips are designed to enable the "AI ExpertMeet tools". These primarily include functions for meetings: summaries, translations, noise suppression and watermarks for documents and presentations. In addition, the first four F buttons are highlighted to enable faster volume adjustment in video calls and to switch the microphone on or off. From November, business customers will be able to order from 967 euros.

The highlighted F-keys of the Asus ExpertBook P5.

Source: Jan Johannsen

Lenovo has all three chip manufacturers on board

Lenovo's new notebooks utilise chipsets from all three manufacturers. However, only the "Aura Edition" models have the so-called "Smart Modes". These are designed to adapt the notebook for different scenarios in no time at all

Attention Mode: When productivity is the order of the day, websites can be specifically blocked, among other things.

Wellness Features: Designed to ensure relaxed eyes and, for example, more concentration and a healthy posture by taking breaks.

Collaboration tools: Improves video calls with various settings.

Shield Mode: Increases privacy with data protection warnings and automatic VPN prompts.

Smart Share is another function for sharing images between smartphone and notebook. All you need to do is tap the smartphone (Android and iOS) on the edge of the notebook screen to start the Share app on both devices. With Smart Care, Lenovo is also launching real-time support from Lenovo technicians. They can be reached via the computer or by phone.

Smart Share on sale.

Source: Jan Johannsen

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition with its 15-inch display and Intel Core Ultra Series 2 chips will be available in September from 1399 euros.

Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition

Source: Jan Johannsen

In the Yoga Pro 7 with the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, the AI is designed to drastically accelerate software previews, rendering and exports, among other things. Lenovo calls the associated software X Power. The computer has a 14.5-inch OLED display and will be available from 1699 euros.

Yoga Pro 7

Source: Jan Johannsen

The IdeaPad Slim 5 also has an AMD processor, a Ryzen 7000, and is available with a choice of 15 or 13-inch displays and is significantly cheaper with a recommended retail price starting at 699 euros. The two notebooks will be available from October.

IdeaPad Slim 5

Source: Jan Johannsen

The IdeaPad Slim 5X and the IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 with 360-degree rotatable touchscreen feature the new Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor. Both 14-inch devices will be available in September from 899 euros and 999 euros (2-in-1).

IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1

Source: Jan Johannsen

Lenovo also uses SoCs from all three chip manufacturers for its business notebooks. The most expensive model, priced from 2699 euros, is due to be released in November. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition has access to the exclusive functions mentioned above and the Intel Core Ultra Series 2 on board.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition

Source: Jan Johannsen

It gets a little cheaper with the AI processors from AMD. The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 will also be available from November and will cost at least 2199 euros. The starting price of the ThinkBook 16 Gen 7+, which will be released in December, is significantly lower at 999 euros.

ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

Source: Jan Johannsen

Watch out now: There is also the ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 - without + in the name. Lenovo has installed the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor in it. The notebook will be available in October from 819 euros.

ThinkBook 16 Gen 7

Source: Jan Johannsen

Samsung brings Galaxy AI to the notebook

Samsung's IFA stand features a single new notebook. The Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 with second-generation Intel Core Ultra and an AMOLED display. Samsung is touting over 300 AI functions, some of which are already familiar from the Galaxy smartphones: Live Translations, Circle-to-Search, Chat Assistant, Transcription Assistant. The laptop should be available in September, but the manufacturer has not yet announced a price.

Samsung integrates the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 into its ecosystem.

Source: Michelle Brändle

LG: Nothing more than an announcement

Directly after the presentation of the Intel Core Ultra Series 2, LG announced the "gram pro 16" with the new chipset. Apart from the promise of AI functions and the 16-inch display resulting from the name, the manufacturer failed to provide any further details. The notebook also did not make it onto LG's IFA stand.

LG Gram pro 16

Source: LG

Dell offers all three chip manufacturers

Dell is not represented at the IFA at all. However, this does not prevent the manufacturer from also presenting notebooks with the new chipsets. These include an "upcoming" version of the XPS 13 with the Intel Core Ultra Series 2.

Dell XPS 13

Source: Dell

On the other hand, the new Inspiron 14 and Latitude 5455 already have a launch date of 24 September. Both will be released with the Snapdragon X Plus, optionally with ten or eight cores.

Dell Latitude 5455

Source: Dell

Dell has not yet announced prices for any of the three new computers. As with all other computers, these will depend on the respective configuration, which may also vary from country to country.