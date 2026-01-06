News + Trends 7 1

Intel presents new "Core Ultra Series 3" notebook chips

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 6.1.2026

Intel is presenting its new generation of notebook chips at CES 2026. The "Core Ultra Series 3" combines new CPU cores, more powerful arc graphics and an NPU with up to 50 TOPS for local AI tasks.

Intel is summarising its next mobile platform «Panther Lake» at «Core Ultra Series 3». The chips are manufactured entirely using the new 18A process for the first time. According to the manufacturer, the new 2-nanometre class production technology should enable more performance per watt. The top models such as the «Core Ultra X9 388H» feature up to 16 CPU cores, an integrated Arc GPU with 12 Xe cores and an NPU that delivers up to 50 TOPS. The platform is designed for classic notebooks, thin devices and compact PCs.

CPU: new core division and more efficient architecture

In comparison to the Core Ultra Series 2 («Lunar Lake»), Intel is focussing on revised performance, efficiency and low-power efficiency cores. The maximum number of cores remains at 16, but the distribution shifts in favour of the efficiency cores. This should improve the runtime and at the same time make multi-core loads more stable. The boost clock rates are up to 5.1 GHz. The platform clearly aims for a better balance between performance and energy requirements.

GPU: Arc graphics with Xe3 and up to 12 Xe cores

The integrated graphics are one of the biggest differences compared to the previous generation. Intel relies on Arc graphics of the Xe3 generation, derived from the current desktop architecture. With up to 12 Xe cores, the GPU grows by around 50 per cent compared to Lunar Lake. Intel is talking about significantly higher gaming and compute performance, especially in combination with fast LPDDR5X memory. This could allow Intel to catch up with AMD's powerful integrated GPUs again.

NPU: up to 50 TOPS for AI on the device

The new NPU achieves up to 50 TOPS and, like the previous NPU (48 TOPS), fulfils Microsoft's requirements for Copilot Plus PCs. Compared to the previous generation, the AI performance increases slightly. In the market environment, this puts Intel below Qualcomm's 80 TOPS solution, but within reach of AMD's new Ryzen AI 400 chips with up to 60 TOPS. The performance is easily sufficient for typical local AI models and office functions. The CPU and GPU can also perform AI calculations - if supported by the software. However, depending on the scenario, they run less efficiently than via the NPU.

Intel names over 200 planned devices with new «Core Ultra Series 3» chips. The first are scheduled to appear in stores from 27 January 2026.

Header image: Intel

