Interoperability obligation: Apple must open up iOS in the EU

20.3.2025

Apple must also make various functions and technologies under iOS available to other companies. This has been decided by the EU Commission. Otherwise there is a risk of heavy fines. Apple is annoyed.

The European Union has instructed Apple to make its iOS operating system more accessible for external devices and app developers. The aim is to improve interoperability between iPhones and devices from other manufacturers. This follows from the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which is intended to prevent so-called "gatekeepers" such as Apple from illegally exploiting their market power. The six months for implementation since the start of proceedings have expired

What does this mean in concrete terms?

The EU Commission is demanding that device manufacturers and app developers be given access to nine central iOS functions, including peer-to-peer WiFi functions (e.g. AirDrop or AirPlay), NFC functions (e.g. Apple Pay) and better device pairing with accessories from other companies. This should enable Bluetooth headphones or smartwatches from third-party providers to work better with iPhones and enjoy all the functions.

Why does Apple have to do this?

The European Commission had already initiated proceedings against Apple in September 2024 to check whether the company is complying with the requirements of the DMA with regard to interoperability. In addition, the Commission requires Apple to communicate more transparently with developers. Technical documentation must be more readily available, and Apple should draw up a timetable for all these obligations in order to inform third-party providers when they can expect access.

The EU Commission under President Ursula von der Leyen is demanding concessions from Apple.

Fines as a consequence of non-compliance

As a "gatekeeper", Apple is under strict observation by the EU. The company must ensure that it complies with the DMA requirements. Failure to do so could result in severe penalties: the EU can impose fines of up to 10 per cent of annual global turnover for violations of the Digital Markets Act. This could increase in the event of repeated non-compliance. In 2024, Apple's annual turnover was around 391 billion US dollars. A fine could therefore cost 39.1 billion US dollars.

Of course, Apple is not happy with this and has criticised the requirements. The company has stated that these measures jeopardise security, among other things. However, it wants to continue working with the EU Commission to clarify concerns. Apple has the option of challenging the Commission's decisions. It is still unclear whether the company will take this step.

