iRobot upgrades: New Roomba models with Lidar and automatic mop cleaning

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 14.3.2025

iRobot has announced no fewer than eight new models - for the first time, a lidar scanner is being used for navigation. After a turbulent 2024, the robot vacuum pioneer wants to regain its footing.

The founder and CEO had to resign, the merger with Amazon failed, the US company slipped deep into the red and had to lay off employees - 2024 was a difficult year for iRobot. Worse still, the former pioneer in household robots was no longer able to keep up with the competition in terms of technology and features. Even in my big vacuum robot comparison, the iRobot model ended up in last place.

This is all about to change. The manufacturer has announced eight new models, five of which are coming to our shop. iRobot's concept is similar to that of its Chinese competitors Roborock, Dreame and Ecovacs: The robots no longer navigate with the camera alone, but also with lidar scanners. Round mops mop wet, the base station cleans the mops automatically.

Let's take a closer look at the models that are also being launched here

Round mops, automatically washed

Roomba Plus 405 Combo Robot with AutoWash Dock: The new model is available for a recommended retail price of 600 francs or 700 euros and offers many features that are being used by iRobot for the first time. In addition to the lidar scanner, these include round mops that are also washed and dried in the suction station. Like all other models, the 405 is compatible with the voice assistants from Apple, Amazon and Google. The robot hoover is expected to be available in our shop from 1 April.

The top models 405 and 505 have a suction station where the round mops are also cleaned and dried.

Source: iRobot

Roomba Plus 505 Combo Robot with AutoWash Dock: The top model in the new product range costs 700 francs or 800 euros. The differences to the 405: The 505 can extend one of the two round mops to the side to clean the corners. In addition, the base station dries the mops with hot air after washing. Thanks to artificial intelligence, the system recognises different types of dirt and obstacles and can therefore avoid them better or clean more intensively if necessary. The Roomba 505 is available to order from 18 March.

Even entry-level devices with Lidar

Roomba 105: The affordable model costs 300 euros or 250 francs (RRP) and, like the more expensive devices, has a system with camera and lidar including obstacle detection. It does not have a base station with a suction function, so you have to empty the dust bin by hand. For mopping, the robot uses a microfibre cloth that is automatically moistened. The Roomba 105 will be available to order from 18 March.

Even the most affordable model, the 105, has a lidar scanner for navigation.

Source: iRobot

Roomba 105 with suction station: The entry-level model is also available in a version with a suction station. Dust and dirt are transported into a bag, whereby 99 per cent of all particles down to 0.7 micrometres are captured. The Roomba 105 with suction station, which can also be ordered from 18 March, costs 350 francs or 400 euros.

Roomba 205 DustCompactor Combo: Although the mid-range model for 350 francs or 450 euros does not offer a suction station, it does offer another innovation. The robot continuously compresses the vacuumed dirt so that you only have to empty the dust container after around 60 days. Otherwise, the model is very similar to the Roomba 105 - and will also be available from 18 March.

The Roomba 205 compresses dust and dirt so that you don't have to empty the container as often.

Source: iRobot

Is that enough for iRobot?

New products are a good step in the right direction. Re-establishing itself as a former market leader is not so easy. Because while iRobot is incorporating lidar navigation, round mops and base stations with a cleaning function into its products for the first time, the competition already has robots, that can climb or have a gripper arm in their range.

The statements in the financial report for 2024, which was published at practically the same time as the new products, show just how difficult the mission is for iRobot. If the new products do not take off, the following applies: "There are significant doubts about the company's ability to continue operations for a period of at least 12 months."

How good the new models are and whether they can keep up with Roborock, Dreame and Ecovacs will have to be tested. Only if they are convincing can the other qualities of the manufacturer come to the fore again, such as the excellent customer service or the local service centres. Our colleague Simon visited the Swiss branch a year and a half ago:

Header image: iRobot

