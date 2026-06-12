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Is your sleeping mat or inflatable boat punctured? A new device is designed to locate the leak

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 12.6.2026

Is your SUP starting to leak? The Leak Detector from Quechua and Simond is designed to locate the leak quickly. The device was recently awarded a European Outdoor Award.

You might be familiar with this. A hot summer’s day at the lake or on a camping trip. You’re eagerly pumping up your rubber dinghy, air mattress or SUP when you notice that air is slowly escaping. «But where?» – you wonder. Rubbing with soapy water and other tricks don’t always solve the problem. Because the hardest part of the repair is usually figuring out where exactly the leak is.

Among its own brands Quechua and Simond, Decathlon presented a solution at the Outdoor Business Days in Riva del Garda that was honoured with a European Outdoor Award.

The Leak Detector is designed to reveal leaks using acoustic camera technology. To do this, the detector converts the barely audible hissing sound into a visual signal. The technology is already used industrially, but has been adapted for outdoor equipment in this device. According to the Outdoor Business Awards jury, the leak can be located within seconds.

This is what a prototype of the Leak Detector looks like. The device will not be available until next year.

Source: Outdoor Business Awards

The jury highlighted that the device can extend the lifespan of inflatable products such as sleeping mats, tents, kayaks and SUPs. This would reduce waste and emissions, which is particularly important as many inflatable products are not recyclable. The Leak Detector thus paves the way for «rental, resale and reuse, whilst simultaneously extending the lifespan of inflatable outdoor equipment».

Leaking or not? The Leak Detector is designed to answer this question quickly.

Source: Shutterstock

For me, as a water sports enthusiast and SUP instructor, the benefits of such a device are obvious. Instead of carrying out a laborious leak check at the start of the season, I could quickly check whether all the boards are still completely watertight after each inflation. This would not only save time but also boost confidence in the equipment.

The device is expected to hit the market in 2027. I hope we’ll be able to add it to our range then.

Header image: Shutterstock

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