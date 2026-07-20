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Catrice
News + Trends
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It won’t be long now! These new products will soon be joining the Catrice range

Natalie Hemengül
20.7.2026
Translation: machine translated

From August, Catrice is revamping its range. That means we can look forward to some new beauty products. Here’s a first look at my personal highlights for this autumn and winter.

Yes, autumn is still a while away. But when Catrice’s annual range update is due, I find myself imagining a cool breeze here and there, or even a rustling leaf, and I lose myself completely in the fantasy of my favourite season. I’d like to introduce you to a few of the new products that will be hitting the (digital) shelves from August onwards.

Bare Glow Lip Oil Balms

Solid lip balms that melt into a smooth texture on contact with your lips? Exactly. My. Thing. At the moment, I’m still a fan of the rather pricey «Moisture Glow Plumping Lip Serum» by Makeup by Mario, but I’m open to a more affordable alternative. Visually, the Catrice lip balms also remind me of the Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm by Nars, which I’ve loved using for years. I wonder if the Catrice version compares in terms of comfort?

The shade 010 Cool Pink really catches my eye.
The shade 010 Cool Pink really catches my eye.
Source: Catrice
020 Warm Mahogany and 030 Dark Ruby Red complete the trio.
020 Warm Mahogany and 030 Dark Ruby Red complete the trio.
Source: Catrice

The lip oil balm features a pH-adapting formula designed to produce a unique colour result for each individual. In my experience, this is usually some shade of pink. It also contains a peach fragrance, an oil complex, squalane and hyaluronic acid.

Dual Delight Nail Oil

A nail oil is pretty much the last thing I’d spend my money on at the moment. Nevertheless, this two-phase product has caught my eye. Primarily because of its cool look. The transparent formula is said to absorb quickly and nourish the nails with vitamin E, pomegranate oil and almond oil.

The two phases are a real eye-catcher.
The two phases are a real eye-catcher.
Source: Catrice

Feather Brow Filler Waterproof

It looks so natural! This waterproof eyebrow pencil with a long-lasting formula features a slightly angled and fringed brush tip that draws several hair-like strokes onto your brows in a single stroke. Perfect for anyone who wants more fullness in no time.

Fringed brush, hair-like fullness.
Fringed brush, hair-like fullness.
Source: Catrice
Available in three shades: the waterproof Feather Brow Filler.
Available in three shades: the waterproof Feather Brow Filler.
Source: Catrice

Precision Ink Lip Liner Stain

This combines the long-lasting wear of a lip stain with the slim design of a lip liner. The idea behind it? A defined lip contour that withstands any feast and can be combined with any type of lipstick or gloss. I’m currently seeing this new product category appearing with more and more brands. Catrice’s version looks Lip Lingerie Lip Liner Stains by NYX. At least as far as the chunky felt tip is concerned. If you like, you can also use it to colour in your lips completely. However, if you do that, the product is likely to run out in no time.

Catrice is launching ten colours.
Catrice is launching ten colours.
Source: Catrice
The applicator works like a felt-tip pen.
The applicator works like a felt-tip pen.
Source: Catrice

Shine Supreme Lip Oils

These tinted lip oils look so juicy that I would have completely forgotten about my self-imposed shopping ban (specifically for lip care). According to Catrice, the range contains hyaluronic acid, nourishing oils and vitamin E, and is said to impress with its high shine, nourishing properties and light texture. The «ultra-soft» applicator also ensures comfort during application.

The lip oil in shade 030 Berry Shot.
The lip oil in shade 030 Berry Shot.
Source: Catrice
The oil will be available in six shades.
The oil will be available in six shades.
Source: Catrice
Header image: Catrice

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Natalie Hemengül
Senior Editor
Natalie.Hemenguel@digitecgalaxus.ch

As a massive Disney fan, I see the world through rose-tinted glasses. I worship series from the 90s and consider mermaids a religion. When I’m not dancing in glitter rain, I’m either hanging out at pyjama parties or sitting at my make-up table. P.S. I love you, bacon, garlic and onions. 

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