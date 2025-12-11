News + Trends 22 8

Jolla Phone with Sailfish OS: A smartphone with Nokia roots

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 11.12.2025

Tired of Android or iOS? With Sailfish OS there is an alternative - it has been in development in Finland for almost 15 years. Now there is a new smartphone with it.

Like Android, Sailfish OS is based on Linux and Android apps can be installed. The selection of suitable hardware is even smaller than with GrapheneOS, which only runs on Pixel devices. A smartphone with the operating system is currently available for pre-order. The new Jolla Phone is expected to be delivered in the first half of 2026.

Nokia, Windows Phone and MeeGo: a look at recent history

When Nokia switched to Windows Phone with its smartphones in 2011, the company did not stop employees working on its own MeeGo operating system, but outsourced it. In 2012, Jolla introduced Sailfish OS as a further development of MeeGo. The first Jolla Phone was launched in 2013. Although the smartphone was not successful, development of the operating system was not discontinued. Sailfish OS 5.0 was released at the end of February 2025.

The new Jolla Phone from all angles.

Source: Jolla

In the last ten years there has been little attention for Sailfish OS or Jolla Oy as the company behind it. In 2015, a large part of the workforce was made redundant. A financing round in December secured the company's continued existence. A few months earlier, the company had announced that it would focus on licensing the software and outsource the development of hardware.

In 2018, the Russian company Rostelekom became a shareholder in Jolla Oy. With Aurora OS, the company worked on extra software for the Russian market. According to information from Finland, the business relationship was terminated in 2021. The following year, Rostelekom ended up on sanctions lists after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The final separation followed in 2023 with the founding of Jollyboys Oy. This gave Sailfish OS a new home.

Sailfish OS: Android apps and data protection

Due to its architecture, Sailfish OS is not only suitable for smartphones. For example, Seafarix is a cooperation partner in the automotive sector. The operating system can even be used for yachts and household appliances, as well as tablets, computers, sat navs, televisions and infotainment systems. Unlike GrapheneOS, which is based on the Android Open Source Project, Sailfish OS is a proprietary operating system

This is what Sailfish OS 4 looks like.

Source: Jolla

Under Sailfish OS, Android apps can be installed via the «Jolla AppSupport». The «Jolla Harbour» has its own app store. Well-known platforms such as Aurora (not the Russian operating system) or F-Droid can also be used. Even Google's Play Store can be tapped into with a modification.

Currently, Sailfish OS can only be installed on a few Xperia smartphones from Sony - and less conveniently than GrapheneOS or /e/OS. In 2024, the Jolla C2 was a smartphone with Sailfish OS that was crowdfunded. With the new Jolla Phone, the manufacturer is now trying to bring its operating system back to the masses.

Replaceable battery, Android apps without Android and a data protection switch

The features place the new Jolla Phone in the lower mid-range segment. This categorisation may change depending on the chipset installed. The manufacturer is currently talking about a 5G chipset from Mediatek, which may be a larger spectrum.

The new Jolla Phone comes in orange, black or white.

Source: Jolla

In addition to the Sailfish OS operating system, the smartphone's special features include a replaceable battery. To do this, you remove the back, which is also replaceable. With the «Physical Privacy Switch», the new Jolla Phone has a slider on the side. You can use it to switch off the microphone, Bluetooth or Android apps and everything you select in the settings

The privacy switch is located on the right-hand side of the Jolla Phone.

Source: Jolla

Optically, the new Jolla Phone borrows from its predecessor from 2013. The manufacturer has not announced how long the device will receive software updates. The first Jolla Phone had an impressive seven years.

The key data at a glance:

Display: 6.36 inch AMOLED, Full HD, Gorilla Glass

Chipset: Mediatek 5G chipset

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Storage space: 256 GB + microSD

Main camera: 50 megapixels

Ultra wide-angle camera: 13 megapixels

Front camera: Yes, resolution not specified

Battery: 5500 mAh, without specification of charging capacity

Price and availability

At the moment, the new Jolla Phone can only be pre-ordered directly from the manufacturer. The current pre-sale price is 549 euros. A deposit of 99 euros is due. The subsequent retail price is expected to be between 599 and 699 euros. The devices will be shipped in the EU as well as to Switzerland, Norway and the United Kingdom. The manufacturer plans to deliver the second pre-sale batch at the end of the first half of 2026.

Header image: Jolla

I like this article! 22 people like this article







