News + Trends 1 0

June 2025: the new games in the Playstation Plus subscription

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 12.6.2025

A PS2 classic for Premium subscribers, eight new games in the Extra subscription and four that are playable in the Essential subscription: This is what June has in store for you if you spend money on a Playstation Plus membership.

Sony adds new games to the Playstation Plus programme every month. To be able to play them, you need the required plan level. In June, the cyberpunk classic «Deus Ex: The Conspiracy» is available exclusively for Premium subscribers. You will need an Extra or Premium plan for eight more games:

«FBC: Firebreak»

«Battlefield 2042»

«Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2»

«The Hunter: Call of the Wild»

«We love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie»

«Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes»

«Train Sim World 5»

«Endless Dungeon»

Sony announced the new Essential Games for June at the end of May. These are the games:

«NBA 2K25»

«Alone in the Dark»

«Bomb Rush Cyberfunk»

«Destiny 2: The Final Shape»

What tiers are available in the Playstation Plus subscription? Playstation Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, monthly free games, cloud storage and exclusive discounts in the Playstation Store. Extra includes all the benefits of Essential and expands the offer with an extensive catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games. The highest tier, Premium, also includes a collection of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 era, time-limited trials of selected games and cloud streaming functions.

Specifically for Premium membership (PS4, PS5)

«Deus Ex: The Conspiracy» is a revolutionary cyberpunk action RPG from 2000 and 2002 for the PS2. The action takes place in the dystopian future of the year 2052. You play as the nanotechnologically enhanced agent JC Denton, who becomes embroiled in a conspiracy surrounding a deadly plague. «Deus Ex» combines first-person shooter elements with RPG mechanics. For many missions, you can choose whether to complete them by sneaking, fighting or hacking.

The story deals with topics such as surveillance, corruption and transhuman technology. Your decisions and behaviour have a small influence on the course and ending of the story.

New for Extra and Premium subscribers

«FBC: Firebreak» (PS5)

The co-op first-person shooter «FBC: Firebreak» will be released on 17 June. It is set in the same universe as «Control» from 2019. You and up to two other people are part of a special unit called Firebreak, which investigates supernatural events at the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC). In doing so, you must confront paranormal threats and defend the agency's headquarters against an ongoing siege.

«Battlefield 2042» (PS4/PS5)

«Battlefield 2042» is a multiplayer first-person shooter from 2021 in which you fight on large battlefields with up to 128 players. You fight with futuristic weapons, tanks, jets and helicopters. To make matters worse, dynamic weather events such as sandstorms and tornadoes change the battlefield during the fight. In the «Hazard Zone» mode, you will experience tactical small-team battles in which you and your squad must recover valuable data hard drives and flee from other teams.

«Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2» (PS5)

«Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2» was released in December 2023 as the tenth main part of the «Five Nights at Freddy's» horror game series. It is a VR game, which means you need the Playstation VR2 VR headset to play. You take on the role of a pizzeria manager and entertainer for your mechanical guests. You serve your customers, repair and maintain equipment and have to defend yourself against robots.

«The Hunter: Call of the Wild» (PS4)

In «The Hunter: Call of the Wild» from 2017, you play a hunter travelling through beautifully designed landscapes. There you track down and observe various wild animal species in their natural environment. You can shoot the animals with different weapons. The realistic ballistics and authentic animal behaviour are designed to provide an immersive gaming experience. In online multiplayer, you can hunt together with up to seven other players, work together strategically or compete to see who can bag the most impressive trophy.

«We love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie» (PS4, PS5)

«We love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie» was released in June 2023 as a remastered version of the original PS2 classic from 2005. As a tiny prince, you roll through colourful worlds and collect everything smaller than your ball with a magic ball - from paper clips and animals to entire houses and planets. The absurdly charming game mechanics and its special humour have earned the game very good reviews.

«Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes» (PS4, PS5)

The JRPG from «Suikoden» creator Yoshitaka Murayama is around a year old. You guide over 100 playable characters through a world torn apart by war. In classic turn-based battles, you face off against the powerful Galdean Empire. The story follows the young Nowa and the empire officer Seign, who initially become friends. The game combines nostalgic JRPG elements with modern improvements and offers you a story full of political intrigue, friendship and a battle for the future of the world.

«Train Sim World 5» (PS4, PS5)

«Train Sim World 5» from 2024 is the latest edition of the popular railway simulation game. You take control of realistically modelled trains on routes such as Frankfurt to Fulda, Bellinzona to Mesocco or London Euston to Milton Keynes. Thanks to improved graphics, realistic physics and a variety of locomotives, you should have an authentic experience as a train driver.

«Endless Dungeon» (PS4, PS5)

«Endless Dungeon» is a rogue-lite tactical action game released in 2023. You control a team of two to three shipwrecked heroes who must explore an abandoned space station while defending a valuable crystal against endless waves of monsters. The game combines tactical combat with tower defence elements, where each time you die you start over and try again. As the successor to "Dungeon of the Endless", it offers both solo and co-op gameplay.

For all Playstation Plus subscribers

«NBA 2K25» (PS4, PS5)

2024 saw the release of «NBA 2K25», the latest instalment in the popular basketball simulation series. You can realise your NBA dreams in various modes, for example as a player or as a general manager building an entire franchise. The game offers you a team-building mode. You can compete both alone and online against other players.

«Alone in the Dark» (PS5)

«Alone in the Dark» is a 2024 remake of the 1992 survival horror classic. You experience this nightmare from the perspective of either Emily Hartwood or Edward Carnby and uncover the dark secrets of a gothic mansion. The game combines classic survival horror elements with modern gameplay mechanics and an atmospheric puzzle-adventure structure.

«Bomb Rush Cyberfunk» (PS4, PS5)

Graffiti and music: that's the focus of the game «Bomb Rush Cyberfunk», released in 2023. In this action-adventure platformer, you take on the role of Red, a graffiti writer who has lost his head and wants to find out who did this to him. Along the way, you will spray graffiti, collect music and stand up to the police.

«Destiny 2: The Final Shape» (PS4, PS5)

«Destiny 2: The Final Shape» is the major expansion to the sci-fi shooter «Destiny 2». As a Guardian, you face the final battle against the Witness, who threatens reality itself and wants to bring the universe into its final form. The expansion offers you a new raid as an endgame activity. You can also expect new content that will bring the story of light and darkness to its conclusion.

Header image: Avalanche Studios

I like this article! 1 person likes this article.







