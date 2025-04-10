News + Trends 1

Karl Klammer about to make a comeback as an AI: Copilot Vision explains Windows programmes

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 10.4.2025

With Copilot Vision, Microsoft is testing an AI tool that brings back memories of Karl Klammer. It is designed to explain the functions and settings of programmes under Windows, for example.

With Copilot Vision, Microsoft is testing an AI tool that brings back memories of Karl Klammer. It is designed to explain functions and settings of programmes under Windows, for example.

Microsoft is currently testing Copilot Vision as part of its "Windows Insider Programme". A new file search function that can read the content of files with the help of AI is also being trialled. Both functions are part of the Copilot app under Windows. Provided they successfully pass the tests, an ordinary PC is sufficient, it does not have to be a Copilot Plus PC.

KI help for all Windows programmes

Copilot Vision is designed to recognise which program is running on the screen and help you use it. This could be instructions on how something works in Photoshop or how to optimise the settings of a video editor such as Clipchamp. The AI tool highlights areas of the screen and draws the user's attention to relevant areas. Copilot Vision should also be able to analyse photos or websites.

Copilot Vision on sale.

Source: Microsoft

Until now, Copilot Vision was only available in Microsoft's Edge browser. Along with the expansion to Windows, Microsoft has also announced the tool for the Copilot app on iOS and Android. There is one small restriction: Copilot Vision is currently only available to US users in the Windows Insider Programme. It could therefore be a while before the function is available in languages other than English and in Europe.

New search reads documents

Microsoft is also currently testing a new file search in the Windows Insider Programme. It reads documents and you can search or ask for specific content. The AI search currently supports six file formats: DOCX, XLSX, PPTX, TXT, PDF and JSON.

This is what the new file search looks like.

Source: Microsoft

Header image: Microsoft

I like this article! 1 person likes this article.







