Knog and EF Pro Cycling join forces

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 25.4.2025

The Australian bicycle lighting brand Knog and EF Pro Cycling will be working together in future. The partnership with the American professional cycling team aims to improve the visibility and safety of cyclists worldwide.

Founded in Melbourne in 2002, the Knog brand is known for its unconventional designs and concepts in bicycle lighting or accessories such as bike locks and bells. The company is now entering into a partnership with the American cycling team EF Pro Cycling.

Insights from the professional world for everyday life

As the company writes in a press release, cyclists around the world will benefit from the findings of this cooperation. «At Knog, we are attracted to the intersection between innovation and performance», says Hugo Davidson, CEO of Knog. «The partnership with EF Pro Cycling is an exciting opportunity for us. We look forward to supporting a team that embodies our rebellious spirit and unconventional philosophy.»

As Knog writes, this partnership not only increases the safety of EF Pro Cycling's riders, but also builds a bridge between technical innovation and cycling culture. And thus consolidates Knog's position at the forefront of modern cycling design.

Lachlan Morton, cyclist at EF Pro Cycling says: «I tested some of their lights during my Tour of Australia last year and was very impressed with the performance and sleek design. They are small, easy to use and offer impressive lumen output and battery life.» The findings from such tests under professional conditions flow into the further development of the products.

About Knog

The Australian brand has been developing bicycle accessories for over 20 years. Among other things, it became known for developing the world's first bicycle light made of silicone and an ultra-flat bicycle bell. In 2019, Knog expanded its range to include outdoor products such as a silicone headlamp.

Header image: Knog

