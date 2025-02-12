News + Trends 3 1

Laptops with Nvidia's RTX 50 series available for pre-order from 25 February

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 12.2.2025

Laptops with RTX 50 series graphics cards will go on sale on 25 February. This has been officially confirmed by Nvidia.

In a short article on X, Nvidia announces that laptops with the latest generation of graphics cards can be pre-ordered from 25 February. With the new RTX-50 series, the company promises a significant increase in performance compared to the previous generation while maintaining the same efficiency - especially in terms of ray tracing performance and AI acceleration. The laptop graphics cards also have more VRAM. Thanks to higher energy efficiency, they are not only designed for gaming, but also for work such as content Creation.

A number of laptops from various manufacturers - such as Asus, MSI and Lenovo - have already been announced, offering the latest technology and prices in the upper segment. They are expected to start shipping in March. Nvidia presented the new mobile GPUs at CES 2025. You can find a good overview of the different models at Tom's Hardware.

Header image: Nvidia

