Lego announces second Zelda set: The joy should be limited

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 23.1.2026

Lego has unveiled the second set in the Legend of Zelda series. It is primarily expensive, even for Lego.

Speculation and leaks were already circulating last year. Now it's clear: after the Deku Tree, «The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - The Final Battle», the second Lego building set for the Nintendo universe, will be released on 1 March 2026. The set is dedicated to the final battle from the 1998 N64 classic. In it, Link and Princess Zelda face off against the demon king Ganon.

Ganon as the central character

A large Ganon figure with movable arms and legs forms the centrepiece of the game. It is reminiscent of Transformer or Bionicle sets. The demon in pig form comes with two swords and a fabric cape. There are also three minifigures: Link with Master Sword and Hylia Shield, Princess Zelda and Ganondorf.

The ruins of Ganon's castle serve as the backdrop. Sounds impressive, but in practice it's just a black floor slab with «rubble» and the top of a tower. Ganondorf rises from the ruins at the touch of a button.

The hearts hidden in the set are a nice idea. The life energy from the game sends its regards. When assembled, the set doesn't take up much space on the shelf at 17 centimetres high, 29 centimetres wide and 18 centimetres deep.

Lots of money for little value

What can be seen in the official product images looks manageable: a base plate, debris, the Ganon figure and the minifigures. However, with an RRP of 119.99 euros for 1003 pieces, Lego is clearly putting a strain on wallets and fan enthusiasm. 12 cents per brick is quite an announcement. The product images clearly show that there are a lot of bricks in the base plate and the debris lying around.

The official product image suggests that most of the pieces are simply stuck in the base plate.

The minifigures themselves are beautifully designed. The Ganon figure has play value with its movable limbs. The diorama is limited to the bare essentials, which makes the set look rather unkind to me despite all the colourfulness.

If you are prepared to dig deep into your pocket for your collection, you will get your Zelda figures. But at 120 euros, fan love must be high.

I think this is a missed opportunity to turn a legendary moment from a legendary game into something special. But maybe that's just me.

The set is now available to pre-order from Lego.

Header image: Lego

